the-kremlin's-double-fight-against-climate-change-and-its-activists

Global warming is progressing 2.5 times faster in Russia than the average for the planet. Vladimir Putin made this warning on the eve of the Glasgow climate summit, but he himself did not find it a sufficient threat to attend the climate conference in Scotland – and neither has Chinese leader Xi Jinping. “Russia’s environmental performance is not designed to coincide with any event,” has been the Kremlin’s response to criticism received for its absence in Glasgow, including those of the US president, Joe Biden, who said of Putin that “his tundra is literally burning “and that he has lost the opportunity to set an example for the population.

” The tundra is really on fire, but let’s not forget that the forests are also burning in California, Turkey and other parts of the world ”, stressed Putin’s spokesman. Russia, which treasures 20% of the world’s forests, is key because the thaw of the permafrost is accelerating climate change. A situation that, paradoxically, some from Russia may see beneficial in the short term, by opening new trade routes and allowing the exploitation of Arctic resources.

Despite its absence at the climate summit, Putin has taken a major turn in recent times in his stance on global warming. If a couple of years ago he said that the influence of the human being is “insignificant” and spoke of “cosmic changes”, this summer of devastating fires he warned that “if humanity further drives global warming, irreversible processes will begin that will convert the planet on Venus and its surface of 500 degrees ”. In fact, pollution is a key factor for presidential approval: according to a survey by the Levada research center of 2020, this problem worries Russians more (48%) than terrorism (42%).

The Russian government in October revised its strategy until the year 2050 to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The plan plans to reduce them by then by 79% compared to 1990 and achieve carbon neutrality at 2060 (meaning that only emissions that can be absorbed by nature would be released). The new strategy has received applause from They urge the Government to achieve carbon neutrality already in 2050 and doubt their calculations of CO₂ absorption by forests.

Fires Forestry and massive logging are the great environmental threat to the country for the Russian authorities. The Federal Forestry Agency has registered 1. 145 million hectares of forest, but according to the Chamber of Accounts the information on the state is outdated of 967 million hectares, the equivalent of Brazil, and only so far this year have burned more than 18 million hectares, the worst figure this century. In fact, for the first time smoke was detected at the North Pole.

The good news is two new laws for the protection of forests. The first makes it easier to repopulate fields abandoned by farmers with trees; and the second prohibits the export of raw wood from 2022. Its main destination, both trafficked and legal, is China, which imports more than a third of the Russian total for later processing, according to World Bank estimates.

Another of the Kremlin’s measures is the imposition of taxes on companies for emitting carbon, an initiative that Russia has been dragged into by the European Union. This will be the country most affected by the new Border Carbon Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which will force European companies that import certain resources from abroad to pay CO₂ emission rights, as is already the case with manufacturers within of the Union. The draft foresees that it will affect steel, iron, fertilizers, energy, cement and aluminum; exports led by Russia (8. 000 million euros per year), according to the Center for European Reform, followed by Turkey (less than 5. 000) and China (3. 500).

“The initiative has a clear environmental intention; There are still negotiations with the United States and Brussels hopes it will accept it ”, says Elisabetta Cornago, associate researcher at the Center for European Reform. Washington is twelfth on the list with less than a thousand euros.

According to the consultancy KPMG, the initiative may have a cost for Russian companies of up to 48. 000 million euros up to 2030. “Its impact will be greater for Russia than the sanctions,” says Cornago, who believes that this “can push the country to make reforms”, because “this is a battle for everyone.”

A war in which Russian environmentalists are accused of being traitors. The authorities have declared “foreign agents” to 32 environmental organizations since 2014, 22 of which have ended up closing. The co-head of the Social-Ecological Union, Vitali Servétnik, explains that the activists suffer “constant control and excessive regulation that imposes fines or arrests at the minimum”. “A criticism of the construction of a garbage dump can be classified as an extremist statement,” emphasizes Servétnik. In his opinion, it is essential to protect NGOs: “Our big problem is the lack of information. Without information, no decisions can be made. ”

The so-called Social Initiative against Ecological Crime was declared a foreign agent in 2019 by receive funding from Greenpeace. When asked if it fears suffering the same fate, this last international organization responds that “it has never been classified like this” because it scrupulously complies with the legislation and participates in presidential debates. However, some deputies from Putin’s party have recently demanded that Greenpeace declare an “undesirable organization”, which would mean its immediate closure.

The political debate does not avoid harassment either. Sergei Vlasov, an independent deputy of a Moscow district, has been prosecuted under the article 13. 15, “abuse of freedom of information”, for publishing a video against the construction of two wastewater drying facilities in the heart of the capital.

“There is no longer any capacity to purify the sewage system and the authorities have decided to burn them,” says Vlásov, who recalls a similar case from St. Petersburg in which cancer statistics skyrocketed. “I am just a district deputy. They close all the doors to us ”, he laments.

On the other hand, the Government plans to build 25 waste-fueled power plants near large cities. Greenpeace sees it absurd because “it discourages recycling and Russia already produces an excessive amount of energy.” The NGO estimates that by 2024 the landfills will be full of 32 regions, so the “easiest way” has been chosen: burning the 40% of the waste.

“Russia’s actions (against climate change) are consistent”, defended Putin’s spokesman. Its success will depend on the economic revenue for the Kremlin. In March, on the eve of the energy crisis, Putin ordered an increase of 30% increase in coal production with a view to exporting it, and a few weeks ago the president boasted of the “great availability of hydrocarbons” in the country before accusing the EU of “inventing mechanisms to get closer to those natural advantages ”. “We need an honest and open dialogue,” Putin said shortly before leaving the Glasgow summit standing.

