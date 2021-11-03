the-la-palma-volcano-continues-to-emit-“high-rates-of-lava”-that-drive-languages-​​further-south

The La Palma volcano does not stop emitting lava. It does so in pulses, intermittently, but in an amount that continues to be “high”, according to the emergency committee, and that has advanced some of the existing flows, especially the most recent one, located further south. The good news of the day is that the downward trend in the emission of sulfur dioxide (SO₂) continues, one of the most reliable thermometers to know the intensity of the eruption. The turn of the winds towards the southwest, in addition, will make it possible to fully reestablish air connections with the island.

It has been an intense night and morning of broadcasting magma from the eruptive center, as explained this Wednesday by the acting technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), Rubén Fernández. The main focus of attention continues to be focused on laundry 11. This language emerged a week ago and in its wake it has devastated the few houses that were left standing in Todoque (Los Llanos de Aridane), and has continued down the slope until affecting towns such as Las Norias and endangering the LP highway 211, which reaches Puerto Naos – an evacuated tourist area – through which emergency teams, workers from desalination plants and irrigators in the area pass. The lava is about 100 meters away from this road, after having advanced 50 meters at night. As a precaution, the use of the road is prohibited. The affected area now amounts to 981 hectares and the collapsed buildings, according to data from the Cadastre, to 1. 166.

The emission of sulfur dioxide (SO₂) emanating from the volcanic plume has registered a decrease in the 22. 000 tonnes on Tuesday at 9. 600 of this Wednesday. This data, as explained by the spokeswoman for the scientific committee, Carmen López, shows “a downward trend” from the past 25 in September. “They are positive signs, there is no doubt,” Lopez concluded. “But these trends have yet to be accentuated.” The volume of these gases, in any case, must drop from around 100 daily tons to be able to verify the nearness of the end.

Ash rain

Ash rain, however, continues to be a constant in the western part of the Island. Its presence has worsened the air quality in the Los Llanos area ―the most populated municipality of La Palma with 20. 000 census – to the point that Pevolca has once again described it as “extremely unfavorable”. The poor air quality has led to the suspension of face-to-face classes in the educational centers of Los Llanos, El Paso, Tazacorte Puntagorda and Tijarafe for this Thursday. The turn of the winds, on the other hand, has allowed airport operations to return to normal.

Regarding seismicity, Carmen López has announced that Pevolca anticipates that in the next few hours the maximum intensities recorded so far will be exceeded. “The current level of seismicity,” explained the scientist, “continues to indicate that it is possible that more felt earthquakes occur. , being able to reach intensities VI [de una escala de XII] and originate small landslides in areas of slope ”. Intensity measures how citizens and infrastructures perceive each movement. The scale in this case goes from I to XII, and an IV is moderate: it can be seen inside buildings, it is noticeable in doors and windows and parked cars are shaken. The magnitude, meanwhile, measures the strength of the earthquake, regardless of how it feels on the surface. To date, the maximum magnitude was registered this weekend, with a 5.1. In the last 24 hours, the maximum magnitude has been 5.0 in an event recorded at 07: 27 this Wednesday at a depth of 35 kilometres. This could be felt with maximum intensity IV-V both in La Palma and in the neighboring islands of Tenerife and La Gomera.

Until 455 Evacuees spend the night in hotel establishments, according to the registry of the Government of the Canary Islands, seven less than yesterday, for a total of evicted people that exceed 7. 000. For them, the regional Executive has launched this Wednesday the single registry and a website to facilitate the delivery of the corresponding aid. The website infovolcanlapalma.org is available, as explained by the Government in a press release, so that both the victims and the media and any other citizen can access all the information on the emergency situation and aid available.