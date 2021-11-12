the-la-palma-volcano-continues-to-gain-ground-from-the-sea:-the-lava-makes-the-fajana-grow-almost-four-hectares

The area of ​​La Palma continues to increase: in the last 24 the island has grown by almost four hectares . The extension of the volcanic island is greater due to the arrival of the lava to the sea through the Los Guirres beach. These magma contributions are overlapping with the fajana originated in the first weeks of the eruption and are increasing it on its southern side. “The expansion of the second lava delta continues, mainly in a direction perpendicular to the coastline, overlapping with the first,” explained María José Blanco, director of the National Geographic Institute in the Canary Islands (IGN), at a press conference this Friday.

The arrival of this lava flow into the sea is causing “episodes of high turbidity in the water column at distances of up to one kilometer from the lava front”, which anticipates that, again, they could appear dead fish in that area of ​​the coast. “Currently, several emission centers are still active with variable activity as the configuration of the eruptive zone changes. The appearance of new emission centers in the surroundings of the main cone is not ruled out ”, details the report of this Friday of the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca).

Lava falls on the beach of Los Guirres and enters the sea, this Thursday. Kike Rincón (Europa Press)

That lava from the volcano is heading mainly to the fajana and to the beach of Los Guirres (next to the lava delta) is good news. “This is positive because most of the energy is finding its natural outlet towards the sea”, details the Pevolca. If the lava continues to take this direction, it is more complicated than other areas of the wash, in front of which there are homes and threatened crops, move forward.

The most dangerous wash at this time is Las Hoyas, an areas of banana trees with scattered dwellings. It is not moving, but it is receiving contributions of lava that could push it towards the sea or in a southerly direction. “There is a probability, but I don’t have a magic ball to say if it will come. The desirable thing is that, if there is a feeding on this wash, it reaches the sea as soon as possible. It is the best way to avoid flare that causes further property damage. The best thing that could happen to us is that it reaches the sea ”, said this Friday the technical director of Pevolca, Miguel Ángel Morcuende.

Explanatory graph on the advance of the lava. The red arrows represent where the lava is flowing and the shaded red area is the new surface reached by the magma in the last 25 hours. Pevolca

The area destroyed by lava already amounts to 1. 009,43 hectares. The advance of the lava flows has forced the evacuation of more than 7 people. 000 people, among which more than 2. 000 have lost their home. The lava has swallowed almost 1. 200 houses.

On the other hand, seismicity has fallen in the last hours, after the increase in tremors experienced in the previous days. Blanco explained that last Wednesday more than 40 earthquakes were recorded at depths greater than 20 kilometers, the highest number since the eruption began, but fewer than were reported Thursday and this Friday, until 14. 00, only seven.

White has also detailed that, Although the seismicity is pointing downwards in the last hours, this trend has to be assessed in the long term. “It is possible that more felt earthquakes will occur,” adds the Pevolca report.

Regarding air quality, the scenario of the last few days is maintained: it is good in most of the island, except in Los Llanos de Aridane. It is classified as “unfavorable” in this municipality, despite the fact that it has improved according to the records of last night and this Friday morning. “Due to the concentration of particles in Los Llanos de Aridane, it is recommended to stay indoors and wear an FFP2 mask when going outside, especially if you have a weak immune system,” adds the team of experts in their report.