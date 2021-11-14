the-la-palma-volcano-“has-less-and-less-energy”

In the last hours the emission of sulfur dioxide from the La Palma volcano has fallen. Tremor (the vibrations caused by the blows of the lava with the walls of the magmatic chamber), the seismicity at intermediate depths and the deformations of the ground also decrease. The drop in these indicators “does not have a single interpretation”, said this Sunday María José Blanco, director of the National Geographic Institute in the Canary Islands (IGN), at the press conference in which she analyzed the evolution of the eruption. “But it does give the feeling that the system has less and less energy,” he added.

The experts of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) are cautious, they do not anticipate that the end of the eruption is close, but they are increasingly clear when it comes to pointing out that the volcano is losing strength. “What we have to wait for is what we have always said, a sustained downward trend. Right now it is true that several values ​​are with a trend either maintained or downward. But this has to be maintained over time. In the specific case of sulfur dioxide, although they are high levels, they are lower than on other days. They have to go much lower so that we can say that it is a really low level ”, added Blanco.

In any case, the mountain of fire continues to spit lava and at dawn this Sunday it recorded an earthquake of magnitude 4.7, very close to the largest record so far, 5. It has been felt almost throughout the island. “The current level of seismicity continues to indicate that more felt earthquakes are possible,” indicates the daily report from Pevolca.

Views of the Aridane valley from the mirador del Time, this Sunday. Albert Garcia (EL PAÍS)

Air quality, as in recent days, is improving. This trend can be seen in the emission of sulfur dioxide, at good or reasonably good levels in all seasons, and also in suspended particles, downwards even in Los Llanos de Aridane, the municipality that usually registers the worst numbers in this region.

The lava continues to deposit in the last hours in the fajana, that is, the area of ​​land that the volcano is gaining from the sea. It has barely made it grow in the last few hours, unlike in previous days. So far the lava has reached 1. 019, 79 hectares, 1, 12 more than this Saturday.

The fajana generated by the arrival of the lava to the sea, this Sunday. Albert Garcia (EL PAÍS)

The stream with the greatest contribution of magma is the one located further south, the one that reached the banana plantations of Las Hoyas more than a month ago. It has not moved since then and, for now, it still does not, despite receiving the most important lava flow. “This wash has already joined the lava delta”, has detailed the technical director of Pevolca, Miguel Ángel Morcuende.

Pevolca experts have insisted on the importance of citizens being prudent when withdrawing ashes from the roofs of their homes, after this Saturday it was confirmed that a man of 72 died in the area of exclusion when cleaning volcanic sand from his home. The deceased person is a neighbor who had authorization from the emergency device to carry out these cleaning tasks and was missed since Friday, after the people with permission to access the area had left. The body was found in a house in the Corazoncillo neighborhood, located between Los Llanos de Aridane and El Paso. The Civil Guard is investigating whether his death is due to a fall from the roof while cleaning the volcanic ash or to other circumstances.

A lost hiker in the exclusion zone

The Civil Guard has located a citizen of foreign nationality who had lost his way while hiking in an area close to the exclusion zone, according to the armed institute in a statement. The hiker got lost on Saturday night. He contacted the emergency services by phone, not knowing where he was. Then they proceeded to mobilize various resources for their location, although at three in the morning contact with the hiker was lost, possibly due to lack of battery in the mobile. After several hours of searching, he was found, with several scratches but in good condition and conscious, being transferred by the health services for evaluation in a health center.