the-la-palma-volcano-increases-explosiveness-and-ash-rain

The volcano of Cumbre Vieja, on the island of La Palma, not only maintains the same ferocity after the arrival of the lava to the sea, but in the last hours it has increased its explosiveness and the ash rain, as confirmed by sources from the National Geographic Institute (IGN). They warn that explosions are being generated on the north slope of the main cone. This new situation could cause collapses in the cone in the short term, something that falls within the forecasts of the scientists displaced to the island. In this sense, the volcanologist of the National Geographic Institute María José Blanco explained this Thursday at a press conference that the morphology of the cone “has changed and may continue to change.”

The Plan of Volcanic Emergencies of the Canary Islands (Pevolca) does not see, in fact, evidence that “the dynamics of the eruptive process is stable,” as it warned this Wednesday. For this reason, the maritime and land exclusion zones and the evacuation of residents are maintained.

Meanwhile, the eruption continues to increase the surface of the island. “The stream that has reached the sea maintains a strong continuous flow in the form of a waterfall,” explained Blanco. Thus, the mouth of the lava in what used to be the Guirre beach already extends until 17, 2 hectares, which has grown three times compared to the official data for Tuesday noon. It is an area so large as to put the Mosque of Córdoba on top eight times (2.3 hectares). The depth of the lava poured into the sea already reaches 24 meters, according to data from the Plan Special Civil Protection and Emergency Attention due to volcanic risk in the Canary Islands (Pevolca). The rest of the flows are practically inactive.

The latest estimates released by the Copernicus satellite, of the European Union (date from this Wednesday), calculate the area destroyed on land and gained by sea ​​in 338, 3 hectares and the one that is covered with ash, in 1. 752, 8. So far, the buildings affected by the magma rise to 981, of which 855 are destroyed. In addition, 29, 8 kilometers of roads have been reached and 27, 4 are already completely buried by the lava.

The two spokesmen of the Pevolca , María José Blanco herself and her technical director, Rubén Fernández, have shown some concern about air quality. In the last hours, very high levels of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen sulphide have been detected, which, in some specific moments, have exceeded the usual limits. Blanco has clarified, yes, that this circumstance does not imply that the maximum levels that harm health are being exceeded.

Both Fernández and Blanco have asked the population of Tazacorte to avoid be on the street as much as possible and that if they do, exercise extreme caution with the use of FFP2 masks. The expected winds also do not favor air quality, according to Blanco. This is why the confinement of the population centers of San Borondón, Marina Alta, Marina Baja and La Condesa will be maintained for now. “These measures will be maintained until it can be verified that the levels are adequate,” explained Fernández.

Underground, earthquakes continue: “Seismicity continues to be located, mainly , close to the first days, at depths greater than 10 kilometers. In the last few hours there have been a dozen earthquakes. The strongest of all reached an intensity of 3, which can be perceived by the population. A good part of the earthquakes occur in the eruptive center

The lava that emerges from the volcanic eruption of Cumbre Vieja, on the Canary Island of La Palma. Miguel Calero / EFE

Evolution of laundry

The lava advances at two meters per hour [hace días avanzaba a 700 en el mismo periodo de tiempo], as explained by the Minister of Science, Diana Morant, in an interview on Antena 3. However, the evolution of the wash remains unclear. The exit to the sea occurs at the same point in which it contacted at midnight on Wednesday, but it is not ruled out that it takes a new route. “Making long-term predictions in a case like this is difficult,” he commented.

The volcanologist Ramón Casillas, member of the scientific committee of the emergency plan and professor at the University of La Laguna, has explained, in fact, that it is a “somewhat mythological” conception the idea that now the lava will remain stable on that path. “It doesn’t really have to be that way, the laundry can flow through other places and leave that channel,” he says. “It is true that the main flow is located there, but there are other points where the laundry continues to move,” he adds.

On the other hand, the authorities try to make life as easy as possible for the affected. This Thursday the return of some neighbors has been authorized to collect belongings, always outside the exclusion perimeter of 2.5 kilometers. Likewise, irrigators are allowed access to farms in El Remo, Puerto Naos and Las Hoyas for irrigation tasks and for collecting banana pineapples.