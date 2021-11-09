the-la-palma-volcano-re-enters-a-“more-stable-phase”

The La Palma volcano returns to a “more stable” phase. This is how the director in the Canary Islands of the National Geographic Institute (IGN), María José Blanco, admitted this Tuesday. This stability must be maintained “for a certain time” and even decrease “in a gradual and sustained manner” in all parameters: seismicity, deformation, tremor and gas emission, has detailed the spokesperson for the Scientific Committee that follows the eruption.

Lava, despite this apparent stability, has continued to gush out in pulses. The flow has carried material through volcanic tubes to the first two casts, which had not received a “visible input” for practically a month. This push has led the magma to reach again in the last hours the Guirres beach, near the fajana that was formed from the day 27 of September. The arrival has caused an intense yellowish smoke visible throughout the day from the west side of the island. It seems unlikely, however, that this language reaches the ocean.

The rest of the flows remain detained, especially the one that threatens the town of La Laguna and the one that has endangered a road that ran towards the southwest, in the direction of the tourist town of Puerto Naos. Despite the fact that the danger on this road seems to have ceased, the Government of the Canary Islands began on Tuesday morning the emergency works of a new road to facilitate more effective access to this exclusion zone. The new road will be completed in mid-December and will cost 1.8 million euros.

The area affected by the lava reaches 988, 27 hectares, 3, 42 more than this Monday, while the maximum width continues at 3. 100 meters.

Steam column emitted by the arrival of the lava to the coast, seen from the town of Tacande ( La Palma) Luis Sevillano (EL PAÍS)

The seismicity on the island, one of the parameters considered to measure the vigor of the eruption, remains low compared to previous weeks and continues to be located in the same areas, at depths between 10 and 20 kilometers. The maximum magnitude was 3.8 this Mars at 06. 55 hours, at a depth of 38 kilometres. This degree makes stationary cars sway and vibrations are felt like those caused by the passage of a small truck.

Another of the variables considered is tremor – the vibrations that cause magma blows with the walls of the magmatic chamber – which also remains “at low levels”, according to Pevolca, which may mean that the material that comes to the surface is more superficial and that the reservoirs may be depleting.

Air quality

The last of the parameters that must be taken into account to know the strength of the eruption is that of the emission of gases. Especially that of sulfur dioxide (SO2). This is still “high”, between 9. 000 and 13. 000 tons per day. It assumes a downward trend from the past 20 in September, the day on which higher highs were recorded at 50.000 tons.

The meteorological conditions and the reduction in the contributions of the volcanic cone have allowed the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies of the Government of the Canary Islands to end the episode of air quality “extremely unfavorable” due to the concentration of particles in suspension of size less than 10 microns in five municipalities of La Palma ―Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso, Puntagorda, Tijarafe and Tazacorte―, where it has been considered “unfavorable”.