The labor market will continue to suffer if better health does not translate into fewer restrictions

The labor market will continue to suffer if better health does not translate into fewer restrictions

For the next three months, the indicator points to a stabilization during the month of March and a subsequent recovery during the central months of spring.

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – April 12, 2021



The February Social Security affiliation files are performing in line with expectations and the total number of affiliates has increased by 21,000 people, well below the figure recorded the previous year (+85,700), resulting in a deterioration of the interannual rate to -2.08% (from -1.75% in January).

Registered unemployment rose for the fifth consecutive month, rising 44,400 people in February from the previous month, leading the year-to-year rate to rise nearly two points to 23.5%.

According to Asempleo and, looking at the next three months, the indicator points to a stabilization during the month of March and a subsequent recovery during the central months of spring. In turn, a drastic change is expected in the sign of the year-over-year membership change rate, due to the base effect caused by the lockdown at this point last year.

JOB ASSESSMENT

Control of the health situation in March will be the key variable determining the evolution of employment. Everything indicates that, despite the improvement in the health situation and the progress of vaccination, part of the activity restriction measures will continue until after Easter, which will not contribute to the recovery of the labor market in Spain. period of employment.

Andreu Cruaas, President of ASEMPLEO

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital