the-lack-of-paper-grips-the-book-industry

The Frankfurt Book Fair that opens this Wednesday should have had Spain as a guest of honor to commemorate the 30 years of its first presence, in 1981. But the covid – 18 has moved the anniversary to next year, something that in no way removes the smile from a sector of the Spanish book that has seen how sales increased between a 17% and a 23% compared to 2019, to exceed a turnover that has not been experienced for a decade. From today, when the most important event in the world of books starts in the German city, until Sunday, some seventy authors will already participate in the advancement of the program Spain, overflowing creativity .

Exhibitor from Thienemann-Esslinger Verlag during assembly of the Frankfurt Fair, this Tuesday. picture alliance (dpa / picture alliance via Getty I)

The remarkable figures of a sector that is 0.8% of the total GDP of Spain and that employs 49. 750 people could be summarized in the 74. 589 titles published in the pandemic 2020, spurred on by a maximum history in the reading indexes (the 59% admit to doing it at least once a week). But behind the smile a certain rigidity is emerging: “The situation is temporary,” warns Íñigo Palao, from the GfK consultancy. “There is an excess of confidence, this bonanza will not last forever,” warns a manager of a large group. “We will see if the change in reading habits is maintained”, doubts the president of the editors, Patrici Tixis. The comments have a coinciding cause: the irruption of an unexpected enemy in paper and cardboard, more scarce and expensive than ever due to the lack of raw materials around the world, and the increasing weight of Amazon.

‘Deluxe’ paper and cardboard

The exponential increase in electronic commerce, which paradoxically helped the book itself so much during the pandemic, has caused the large paper industry to redirect its production towards cardboard for packaging, to the detriment of paper reels. The decision adds to the consequences of the stoppage that the covid – 19 caused the management of Canadian and Norwegian forests, large suppliers of raw material. And energy restrictions in Chinese industry have been the final straw. The result: although only 3% of paper pulp consumption goes to books, its price has increased by 30% so far this year in Spain. Thus, a quality roll for black and white printing has gone from 950 to 1. 200 euros per ton.

In a domino effect, various editors admit that in the sector “purchase orders are accumulating”, which now also “force you to pay before delivery instead of up to 150 days that gave you margin after the order was served ”. Even so, the delay in deliveries by the bins has already reached three months. But being serious, the great concern of the publishers is not so much in the paper as in the cardboard with which the covers are made. “We will try not to affect the Christmas campaign,” they expect from another large editorial group. Something that comic editors such as La Cúpula cannot say anymore, whose managers admit that it has already weighed down their programming for the last quarter.

Several clients at the Berkana bookstore in Madrid, in April. Jaime Villanueva

As a perfect storm approaches, as well as the battle of paper there is the traffic jam in the printing presses, a result of the good rhythm of sales: only in the first half of 2021 GfK has posted 14. 277 news, compared to 14. 750 of the same period of 2019 pre-pandemic. But more than new titles, what generates queues are the demands for reprints, which in the case of Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial (PRHGE) are a third more than those made in 2020.

The increase in energy costs would be one of the reasons why, according to some publishers, some printers would be also increasing “almost a 20% ”invoices, which“ will inevitably affect the price of books in 2022 ″. For the manager of a large publishing group, “the rise in books will not go beyond 3%; In any case, both the paper and printing situation will be corrected between 12 and 18 months”. In a denotative attitude of the sector, those responsible for the Spanish Association of Pulp, Paper and Cardboard Manufacturers, Aspapel, refused to comment on the situation.

An Amazon employee introduces a book for shipment in the warehouses of the company in Brieselang, Germany. Carsten Koall (Getty Images)

Amazon: the giant grows

Jeff Bezos’ company never gives figures, but there is an agreement among those consulted in stating that “at least” one out of every five books sold today in Spain is through Amazon. According to the typology of the stamp, there are those who place it closer to one in four. “It is already the most important client of Spanish publishers,” the manager of a medium-sized publisher who demands anonymity declares without hesitation. According to these voices, the fork would oscillate between a 20% and a 24%.

Nothing is happening different from what is happening in the US, where Amazon already markets the 40% of books, in a context where online sales reached 2020 for the first time half of the sector’s revenues (43, 3% in 2019). The pandemic has made it even easier. “In just three months of 2020 the share of electronic commerce in this sector has grown the same worldwide than in five years, ”says analyst Rüdiger Wischenbart. The translation is simple: your bargaining power grows so much that it allows you to obtain discounts from publishers of up to 40%, in front of 25 – 33% barely scratched by the rest of customers.

“In terms of commercial conditions, the situation will be increasingly hard for publishers with little negotiating power, “warns the manager of the large group. “It’s been a few months since I have delegated the negotiations with them to my distributor; I can’t anymore ”, admits the editor of the Barcelona medium-sized label, aware of his lack of muscle to confront the e-commerce giant. “The editorial concentration that we attend both in Spain and in Europe and the US is the result of the growing power of Amazon”, sums up the manager. Hence, the purchases of the publishing middle class as a great object of desire will continue, predict those consulted.

An employee of the Frankfurt Fair cleans the Latvian stand during assembly. Sebastian Gollnow (dpa / picture alliance via Getty I)

The other major victim is, of course, the library. Just a 33% of the 3. 208 independent stores in Spain (ratio of 6.8 for each 100. 000 inhabitants; with a 59, 7% of women in front) offer online service. And although they still sell 7 of each 10 books, Amazon’s shadow lengthens: hence the not-so-surprising request that the president of Grupo Planeta, Josep Creuheras, did last Friday in full gala of the 70 Planeta award claiming, in the presence of the Kings, public policies to help the bookseller sector.

The export invoice

“ Two to three years, at least ”, some of those consulted calculate that it will take time to reverse the fall in the export of books, which, accumulated, would approach the 38% Come in 2019 and 2020 (from 615, € 4 million to 391 millions). “The slowdown in Mexico has been almost dry; Peru and Ecuador, which were working properly, no longer; Colombia’s results are not good and Argentina’s is an almost total crisis ”, an editor reviews. The recent Liber fair in Madrid, a must for Latin American industry, showed signs of a certain vitality, but “it may happen that there are orders that you do not end up collecting or you do late and after a devaluation of the local currency”, warns the Barcelona editor. Spokespersons for Planeta and PRHGE believe that this 2021 “is getting better.” But the downturn may have taken a toll on the accounts of medium-sized and traditionally exporting publishers, thus increasing their exposure to a possible purchase.

Home authors, favorites

Perhaps it is the result of a subtle psychological defense mechanism, but the pandemic is causing for now what Wischenbart has dubbed “the renationalization of authors and books: one looks at the closest thing to home, in terms of authors and themes”. Although Spain is not at all chauvinistic about that (the 20% of the 74. 589 titles published in 2020 were translations, of the highest ratios in Europe), the list of the best sellers this 2021 ratifies the international trend. Except for an anecdotal presence of Ken Follet (Never), the classification is now totally domestic. Sira , by María Dueñas, with more than 302. 000 copies, occupies the first place, on a podium that complete the title of Paz Padilla The humor of my life (on the 210. 000) and The game of the soul , by Javier Castillo (122. 000).

The art of deceiving Karma (Elisabet Benavent, 116. 000), Aquitania (of the penultimate prize Planeta, Eva María Sáenz de Urturi, on the 85. 000) and the incombustible The infinity in a reed (Irene Vallejo, some 83. 000) make up a select bouquet that could also be part of Red Queen , with their 82. 000 specimens (almost 424. since its publication in 2018 and hovering around the 800. 000 of the trilogy, with Black Wolf and White King) with which Juan Gómez-Jurado has made a place for himself in the international thriller (it is edited in 40 countries). It is also the paradigm of the writer profile that editors are now looking for, as confirmed by the triumvirate that hid behind the pseudonym of Carmen Mola (José Díaz, Antonio Mercero and Agustín Martínez), brand new winner of the Planet: people who already work as screenwriters, or that they are capable of elaborating them or, failing that, building fast-paced stories easily adaptable to the screen. They are also directly sought out by audiovisual producers, as Amazon Studios did last April with Gómez-Jurado himself. “A book is already done and you always pay much less for a title preview than for an original script, which can easily cost 215. 000 euros ”, quantifies an editorial consultant.