the-language-the-exiles-speak

She was 31 when she was threatened, silenced and persecuted. It had just finished 1972 and Uruguay still had a few months to go before it became a military dictatorship. But the books by Cristina Peri Rossi, so political, so left-wing and so deeply immersed in female desire and eroticism, were banned; the mention of his name, banned; she, stripped of her chair of Comparative Literature. Forced, she got on a ship in Montevideo and headed into exile. She ended up landing in Barcelona, ​​where she continues to live today and where she received the news on Wednesday that she had just been awarded the Cervantes Prize 2021.

During the long journey of exile and in the first years of recognition of the new terrain that he had to inhabit and make his own, Peri Rossi filled the pages of a diary to which he confessed that his greatest fear was that the flight would be a castration of his literature. All those writings, the tears shed in hostile and cold foreign cities, the long-distance phone calls, the nights wandering through the ports, ended up being a book of poems entitled State of exile and published in 2003, 30 years after it was conceived. That book, written as a purge, came to me as a grip to hold on to when I too wandered through the cold and humid nights of Barcelona, ​​sick with nostalgia for missing a country of origin that did not miss me.

It was in the pages of State of exile where for the first time I found a literary homeland. The poems functioned as a mirror and as a psychoanalyst’s couch. When Peri Rossi wrote “my first trip was the trip of exile”, I remembered that first plane that I got on, that first western coca-cola that I drank, those smells of airport, the look of the civil guard checking my mother’s passport at the customs control through which only money passes but people do not pass. I remembered and wanted to tell her that my father also lost coins in the telephone booths and in the parlors from which, almost always, someone would come out with misty eyes after hearing a distant voice that still had the reverberation of the sounds of home . And it was the words she wrote when she thought she would never write again that made me write. The same helplessness. The same absence of a homeland. The same state of emigration, immigrant, exile.

“If exile were not a terrible human experience, it would be a literary genre,” she wrote at the beginning of the prologue of State of exile without knowing that he was creating a new geography of the refuge for all of us who only had a one-way ticket. A new language, the language that exiles speak.