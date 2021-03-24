The last intervention of Pablo Iglesias as a congressman that excites Yolanda Díaz

Madrid

Updated: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 12:46 PM

Posted: 03/24.2021 11:58 AM

The still vice-president of the government, Pablo Iglesias, devoted his last speech as a deputy to the Congress of Deputies before becoming a candidate in the Madrid elections to “generations of Spaniards who risked their lives to restore democracy to us.

“Hace poco más de cinco años tomé por primera vez la palabra en esta tribuna democrática y mis primeras palabras de agradecimiento fueron para las generaciones de españoles que se jugaron la vida y la libertad para devolvernos la democracia arrebatada”, hader de arrancado el l Can.

In this sense, he wanted to pay tribute to “people of these generations who now paint gray hair”. “I want my last words from this rostrum, this time as Vice-President of the Government, to once again pay homage to those generations of Spaniards who fought against fascism, for freedom and for social justice. Because they were us, because we are they will be, ”Iglesias decided.

His words provoked an ovation from the Podemos bench and applause from the socialists. After stepping down from the podium, Iglesias applauded, addressing the seats on the left.

At that point, he held the hand of an excited Yolanda Díaz, who will be his successor as vice president and head of the party. Moments later, the Minister of Labor was again captured by cameras visibly contrite for the moment.

In a later intervention, Díaz wanted to say goodbye “with all affection” to Iglesias with a quote from the philosopher Albert Camí: “He said that there were people who were not on the side of those who do history, but rather on the side of those who suffer from it. Thank you Pablo, because your career has always shown that you do the latter. “

Iglesias has confirmed that he will step down as vice president ahead of his third vice president post, which he will do next Tuesday at the Council of Ministers.