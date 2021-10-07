“the-last-thing-she-could-hope-for-is-that-a-doctor-would-classify-her-as-sick-for-being-homosexual”

“Current disease: homosexual”. It is the surprising diagnosis that a young Murcian woman of 19 found when leaving a gynecology consultation at the Reina Sofía public hospital, despite the fact that it was more than 30 years that the World Health Organization does not consider people’s sexual condition a disease.

The girl had come to the consultation alone due to menstruation disorders, and it was the first time that He attended the gynecologist, according to his mother, Santi (who does not want his surname to be published), in a telephone conversation with EL PAÍS. During the check-up, the young woman told the gynecologist her sexual orientation “in case it could have any relevance when it comes to treating a treatment” and she considered that the entire course of the appointment was “normal” until, out of the hospital, she read The report. “The last thing she could expect is for a doctor to classify her as sick for being homosexual,” her mother criticized.

Both decided to contact the LGTBI Galactyco collective to request help and guidance because, says Santi, they did not want a case of this type to “go unnoticed.” The media uproar generated has led to both being received this Thursday by the hospital’s medical management, which has apologized and has rectified the report and the girl’s medical history. Both the health center and the Ministry of Health of Murcia consider that it is an “error” of the physician when filling in the fields of the medical history, but Santi accepts that possibility with reluctance: “It is not a failure to click on a box, a person has written in his handwriting the word homosexual under disease. If it is a mistake, it is a very serious mistake ”, he regrets.

Recurring situations

The vice president of the Galactyco collective, Mar Tornero, has explained to EL PAÍS that this type of situation is “more common than public opinion believes”, since many times the cases do not transcend because those affected prefer to remain anonymous or do not want to relive the situation suffered. Even LGTBI associations get “a minimal part of what happens,” he says, because not all people who suffer attacks or homophobic behaviors want to report them or share them with others.

Santi, who works also in the Murcian Health Service and has done so until a few weeks ago in the same hospital where his daughter was treated, he assures that he does not want to “harm” the Murcian public health, but to avoid that “injustices like these are committed again ”And that no one else has to go through a similar situation. The gynecologist who issued the report has been willing to meet with the girl and apologize in person, although her mother hopes that responsibilities will be clarified until the end and it is determined if it is necessary to open some type of sanction or file, an opinion that share with Tornero. “It is very difficult to make that mistake, seeing homosexuality as a disease is something that was in the head of that person who wrote it in a report with all its letters,” says the activist, who has demanded more training for doctors to that these behaviors are not repeated.