The latest trends in pay and compensation, analyzed by leading industry experts

The 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress already has a date: it will take place next Tuesday, December 15, at the Torre Azca (EY headquarters) in Madrid. This is an exclusive event that will discuss the latest trends in workers’ compensation and flexible compensation: employee claims, changes in the way of delivering benefits, digitization of compensation in companies , concern about physical, emotional and financial well-being …

We will talk about everything in this congress which promises to be a benchmark in the human resources sector and, more precisely, in the field of the compensation of companies facing a key moment in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, both on the place working than professionally.

To analyze these trends, we will have the presence of leading experts in the sector, highlighting HR managers such as Jaime Sol, Managing Partner of People Advisory Services at EY, Itxaso Larrañaga, Director of People and CSR at SEUR, Begoña Schoendorff , HR director at Casino Gran Madrid, José Luis Risco, HR director at EY or Miguel Charneco, CHRO at Arvato (Bertelsmann). In addition, we will also have compensation managers from large companies, including Mónica García Ingelmo, head of employee benefits, human resources administration and occupational health at Orange, Javier Letona, head of compensation and social benefits of Acciona or Belén Sangrós, Head of Total Rewards and Management Analysis in People Management at Ibercaja Banco, among others

The congress will be held in a hybrid format, with a face-to-face part at the aforementioned Torre Azca in Madrid, and a virtual part, with the event being streamed to all regions of the world. All this with the aim of guaranteeing the maximum safety of all those involved, taking extreme caution in these times of pandemic that we are living through. Therefore, participation in the event will be 100% virtual and you will be able to follow the event via streaming and interact with speakers and sponsors.

The 4th Compensation and Compensation Congress is organized by RRHHDigital and has Professional Services Firm EY as “main sponsor” and Aon as main sponsor. As event sponsors, we have well-known companies in the compensation and human resources industry such as Cobee, Accrual, Personio, Click & Gift and Vitaldent as sponsors. BMW Madrid is the official vehicle, Coonic is the official agency and Eventelling is a technology partner. SmartFit participates as a collaborator of the congress. To organize it, RRHHDigital has the collaboration of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors as an institutional sponsor.

