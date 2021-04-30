The latest whiteboard news is coming to Teams, web and Android

There are apps and services that almost unintentionally take on more relevance than you might expect. This is what happened to Whiteboard and its impact within Microsoft. The app was a whiteboard, a canvas to work on collaboratively, and it first appeared with Surface Pro X. It’s now available even in Microsoft Teams.

Whiteboard now available in Microsoft Teams

It was Ian Mikutel himself, Whiteboard Manager for Teams and Surface, who announced the arrival of new Microsoft Whiteboard features on Teams, Web, and Android. In this update the service comes with new functions so that our web comes to life and we can differentiate every single thing.

Now Whiteboard offers 15 new ink colors and six thickness grades. The highlighter also incorporates these fifteen colors and six levels of thickness. On the other hand, we have 10 new Sticky Notes colors and new textures.

🚨 You asked, we listened! Available now in the Microsoft Whiteboard for @MicrosoftTeams, Web and Android:

🎨15 new ink colors and 6 thicknesses

✨ New highlighter tool – 15 colors, 6 thicknesses

🌈 10 new sticky note colors and texture pic.twitter.com/6LNypS2Oo2

– Ian Mikutel (@IanMikutel) April 29, 2021

The goal is that our work canvas integrates all the available information and does it in a differentiating way so that we can relate the colors to the different tasks or states. Whiteboard continues to grow and his team couldn’t be prouder of the result.

We hope that in the future, the work done with Project Moca, Fluid Framework and others will be brought together under the umbrella of the Whiteboard. They have endless possibilities for this way of working to continue to develop in the future.