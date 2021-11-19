the-latin-grammys-reward-the-cry-of-freedom-in-cuba

The Cuban cry for freedom rang out loudly on the night of the Latin Grammys. Cuba had a predominant presence at the industry awards ceremony in Las Vegas: Patria y vida has followed the best tradition of Latin American protest song. The anthem of the protests in Cuba won the award for the best urban song and song of the year, one of the most important categories. Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno and El Funky (interpreters and composers of the song) met for the first time on this stage to sing a rap that became a viral phenomenon with millions of reproductions on digital platforms and in the band sound of the protests that the island has experienced for democracy. The recording was repudiated by the regime for its content and because it plays with one of the untouchable slogans of the revolution: homeland or death. C. Tangana won two awards with songs by El madrileño in a very distributed night that rewarded both rising figures and legends of the stature of Rubén Blades, winner of the album of the anus; Caetano Veloso, who won the composers award for Maybe, and the Dominican Juan Luis Guerra.

“My mother He told me: ‘Have the courage to do what my generation did not do,’ Yotuel said upon receiving the gramophone. The set was presented by Gloria Estefan, one of the most popular faces of Cuban Americans. “We dedicate it to all political prisoners,” El Funky, a rapper who was imprisoned in his country, had mentioned minutes before who arrived in the United States at the beginning of November. Maykel Osorbo, another of the authors of the issue, continues to be imprisoned on the island. The triumph makes him the first political prisoner awarded with the statue of the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

“This Grammy belongs to the 12 millions who are in Cuba, the prisoners, those who have no voice, who are not allowed to choose who directs them. For all of them who suffer a dictatorship. This is the first Grammy of the people of Cuba, “said rapper Gente de Zona excitedly. All of them sang dressed in white and accompanied by dozens of candles on stage with choirs from an audience shouting: “Viva Cuba libre!” “This has been an impressive phenomenon that has led us to Joe Biden welcome us for the impact of the song. It is music at the service of society “, summarized the Spanish Beatriz Luengo, Yotuel’s partner and who is part of the voices that sing the song.

A man from Madrid sneaked into the Latin American music festival: C. Tangana won three awards (he was opting for five). If a few years ago he stepped on these lands as an idol of the trap, now returns to be recognized by his peers for an album where he shows how he drank for three years from various genres. He triumphed with two songs from his album El Madrileño: Hong Kong , who sings with Andrés Calamaro, won the award pop / rock theme; Nominao, that he composed with Jorge Drexler and Alizzz, the award for the best alternative song; and another for the engineering work on his album El madrileño.

Drexler said that Nominao was born just thanks to the Latin Grammys. In 2018 both artists met in Las Vegas. That’s where the promise to collaborate was born. The opportunity came in the year of the pandemic. The two were nominated in 2020 by Side by side. They worked on various issues while they followed from a studio in Madrid, at four in the morning, the ceremony performed by Zoom. Drexler left at five in the morning and Tangana finished the song four hours later. “It’s a poetic parable that you have us with you today,” Drexler explained. “I used to listen to Jorge when I was a kid, my father used to put him on me and he is an example of what a singer-songwriter is. This award is the milk for me “, added Antón Álvarez, C. Tangana, upon receiving the alternative song gramophone.

Tangana staged one of the best performances of the night. The singer took up the format of the successful concert he did in the pandemic for the American National Public Radio, a video that has more than 20 millions of views on YouTube and that it was born on a tour of Latin America where they met with Víctor Martínez around a table to sing in communion. “All this was at the heart of the project from the beginning,” said Pucho, as they call the author of El madrileño , who is already preparing a live album with that same essence. In Las Vegas a group took the stage to perform Ungovernable. They were Antonio Carmona, Nathy Peluso, Drexler, La Húngara and the Mexicans Natalia Lafourcade and Omar Apollo, who clapped their hands accompanying the guitars of their musicians and the Alizzz keyboard.

The performance of C. Tangana at the ceremony. From left to right, Diego Moreno, Antonio Carmona, C. Tangana, La Húngara, Israel Fernández and Nathy Peluso. Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

The man with the sharp tongue, Bad Bunny, was speechless for one of the controversies that preceded the delivery. J Balvin and Residente had engaged in a debate about the weight that reggaeton has and should have in the industry. The C onejo Malo won with The last tour of the world the best urban music album, a category that works as a cajon tailor of the most modern expressions that are being produced in the region. J Balvin did not attend the gala and little was added to the discussion. “Climbing up here makes me horrible. I never know what to say ”, a nervous Bad Bunny limited himself to affirming when he picked up the gramophone and thanked those who support him. Karol G, who won the reggaeton award for his worldwide success Bichota , did not go to Las Vegas to collect the award.

The Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía’s partner, won the award for best urban performance, for Tattoo , composed with Camilo. This Colombian artist was one of the great favorites. Last night he added four awards, among them the best vocal pop album for Mis Manos and best pop song for one of his singles , Vida de rico. “It is a celebration of the sounds of my country. Let’s celebrate who we are ”, affirmed the musician, of 27 years. His father-in-law, Ricardo Montaner, the Argentine-Venezuelan star, surprisingly received his first Academy Award despite a decades-long track record. He did it in the tropical genre with God so wanted , contained in a Christian-themed album, which he interprets together with the Dominican Juan Luis Guerra, who won three awards, the most Outstanding among them is that of traditional pop by Privé , which has only 17 minutes.

Other Colombians also triumphed at the gala. Juanes, who managed to be the Person of the Year in 2020, won the best pop / rock album for Origin. Juliana Velásquez, also from Colombia, won the award for best new artist for her debut, which includes topics on mental health and eating disorders. She received her award with long gloves that had marks on her wrists, in memory of a friend who took her own life two years ago.

The Chilean Mon Laferte poses with her award. Eric Jamison (GTRES)

Mon Laferte, the Chilean based in Mexico, has won the award for best singer-songwriter album for Seis . She is the second woman to do so in 17 years, after Soraya, who took him away home in the first delivery, in 2004. The interpreter walked the red carpet with a suit that revealed her pregnant belly. On stage she made a tribute to the country that has welcomed her with My heart is going to burn together with the overwhelming Banda El Limón. Who has become one of the main voices of the feminist movement in Latin America sang La mujer, with Gloria Trevi, who made her first appearance at a Latin Grammy. Laferte wore a two-piece mariachi dress that had embroidered wombs and vaginas.

Despite the claim of Mon Laferte, the award to the Colombian Velásquez and the triumph of Argentina Nathy Peluso, who received the award for his Cramp in the category of best alternative music album, the night was predominantly male in the main awards. In the end, however, everyone seemed happy to be together. Singing together.