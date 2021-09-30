the-lava-brings-the-lace-for-the-fishermen-of-the-tazacorte-fishing-ground

“In the short term we are screwed, why deny it”. Nicolás San Luis owns a seven-meter-long boat from La Bombilla (municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane), on La Palma. It is based on the dock of Tazacorte, like others 30 or 40 artisan fishermen dedicated to inshore fishing, an activity carried out in small boats near the coast. They are more than half of all those that operate on the island.

The mouth of the lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in what just two days ago was Playa del Guirre (or Playa Nueva), on Tuesday night has constituted a sort of lace for what had been “One of the worst years” for workers in the area, according to Pedro Hernández, from the Fishermen’s Association. He buried an “especially rich fishing ground”, in his words. The livelihood of some 150 depends on these waters. And time is running against him.

It is Wednesday afternoon and the fishing dock in the port of Tazacorte is deserted; the local Fishermen’s Guild, closed tight. It is a bad day for the fishermen in the area. And that, despite the fact that September 29 traditionally constitutes a day of joy because it is St. Miguel, patron of Tazacorte and the island of La Palma. A little more than two kilometers away, however, you can see the clouds of white smoke that emanate from the Atlantic Ocean in which they used to fish. A few meters away, moored to the docks, are all the boats at anchor sine die .

“It’s a very complicated situation for many citizens ”, emphasizes the mayor of Tazacorte, Juan Manuel Rodríguez. “Let’s see how we get out of this, we will have to articulate aid.” The Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Cabildo de la Palma, José Adrián Hernández, agrees. “We are worried”, sentence. The problem, according to a Cabildo technician who demands that his identity not be revealed, “is that people need the measures now.” “And the thing is that everything that is being put on the table is in the medium term,” he explains. “The situation is very bad: they cannot fish and mortgages and bills and Social Security do not stop.”

Boats of fishermen stopped in the port of Tazacorte, in La Palma, this Wednesday. Samuel Sánchez / EL PAÍS

The senior patron of the Nuestra Señora del Carmen Fishermen’s Guild sent the past 23 of September a letter to the Minister of Fisheries, Luis Planas, in which the “real nightmare” that is passing the sector. Among the fishermen’s proposals are the postponement or suspension of the payment of social contributions in the Special Sea Regime, which allows associated fishing companies to adhere to the ERTE designed for the covid pandemic (something that the Government has approved this Tuesday), that extraordinary aid be granted, that an “exceptional and voluntary” line of subsidy be programmed aimed at the temporary cessation of fishing activity or that an exceptional fishing quota be granted for the associated boats

The Secretary General for Fisheries, Alicia Villauriz, indicated this Tuesday that her department is “evaluating” the consequences of the volcanic eruption on fishing activity and the Isla de la Palma Marine Reserve before “articulating measures”. Villauriz, yes, has shown his solidarity with the inhabitants of the island, and specifically for the fishermen of Tazacorte.

The mouth of the volcano on the west coast of La Palma has only accentuated a bad a moment that the sector had been going through for a long time. For months, fishermen have noticed that the fish have disappeared, says Nicolás San Luis. “We had been noticing a decrease. And of course, putting the dots together, I wouldn’t be surprised if they were fleeing due to the earthquakes or any other cause related to the volcano. ”

He is not alone in this opinion. Camacho assured in his letter to the minister that they had detected during the fishing operation that the catches “have fallen drastically.” “We observe that the coastal fish is moving away from the coast, the absence of shrimp catches and also the flight to greater depths of the small pelagics used as bait for other fisheries,” he said. Pedro Hernández, from the Tazacorte fishermen’s association, recently assured EL PAÍS that they have been “in decline in catches for six months. It has been one of the worst years we have had. ”

However, not all are bad faces among fishermen. The short-term future looks bleak. But Nicolás de Juan has a halo of hope: “Who knows if the volcano will bring us more fishing in the future? Look what happened in El Hierro, where ecosystems have flourished some time later. ”