the-lava-from-the-la-palma-volcano-resumes-its-way-towards-the-sea-and-another-language-devastates-houses-and-threatens-new-populations

The streams propelled by the La Palma volcano are stretched, to the uneasiness of authorities and neighbors. The lava that comes from the emitting center returns to transit the damaged area, as reported this Thursday by the technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), Miguel Ángel Morcuende. But there are painful exceptions.

This is the case of the so-called cast three , as defined by the Military Emergency Unit. It is an appendix that was emancipated from the main stream in the southwest area on Wednesday afternoon. On his way to Puerto Naos, a tourist town on the coast of Los Llanos de Aridane, he has reached speeds of up to 20 meters per hour, destroying part of the few buildings that remained standing in the town of Todoque.

“It is engulfing buildings, which is going to make it more viscous and complicate its progress,” explained Morcuende. “The problem is that it is touching an area that was very populated. For this reason, the bad news is that it has razed our homes, which is an abominable fact ”. This new language brings an additional problem, since it threatens the road that connects the area with Puerto Naos, and that it is a preferred path for both security forces and civil protection and the personnel working to put up the desalination plant that is being built. at forced marches in this area.

Part of this new generation magma has also contributed to reactivate the front that was advancing towards the sea with the intention of creating a new fajana (lava delta) and which stopped its way last week. “You can see activity on this front,” the spokeswoman for the scientific committee, María José Blanco, explained to the media. Their data indicates that the distance to the sea has been reduced to 86 meters .

Will it reach the coast? “I have already been wrong several times about that,” Morcuende said ironically, so he refused to specify this possibility. “What I can tell you is that we continue to monitor what nature wants to do and we have plans prepared if this happens” These measures would include the confinement of the urban area of ​​Tazacorte, a town of about 2. 500 inhabitants.

Furthermore, the laundry that has slowed down in the urban area of ​​the town of La Laguna (1. 200 inhabitants, in Los Llanos de Aridane). This language “hangs by a thread”, in the words of the spokesperson, since it is pending to receive “a contribution from behind that pushes it.” For this reason, there is no possibility that people evacuated from La Laguna can return to their homes.

Town of La Laguna (Los Llanos de Aridane). THE COUNTRY

The renewed advance of the coladas is transferred to the numbers that Morcuende contributes daily. Lava has covered in the last 034 hours 20, 48 hectares, until reaching a total of 500, 46. According to the European satellite surveillance system Copernicus, 2 buildings have already been affected. 296 buildings. Of them, 2. 183 are completely destroyed and others 113 at risk or partially damaged. The cadastre, on the other hand, offers more detailed data, since it discriminates properties such as tool rooms or alpendres. This body, dependent on the Ministry of Finance and Public Function, figures at 1. 293 the buildings destroyed (21 more than those recorded the previous day) . Of them, 1. 034 are for residential use and 136, for agricultural use.

Increase in seismicity 296

Meanwhile, tremors continue to frighten the palm population. This Thursday, the National Geographic Institute (IGN) has registered more than 100 earthquakes , 41 of them above magnitude 3. ” We are registering an increase in events of magnitudes greater than 3.5 ″, Blanco detailed. “It has even exceeded 4.8 and intensity IV on nine occasions,” he detailed. Intensity measures how citizens and infrastructures perceive each movement. The scale in this case goes from I to XII, and an IV is moderate: it can be seen inside buildings, it is noticeable in doors and windows and the parked cars shake. The magnitude, for its part, measures the strength of the earthquake, regardless of how it feels on the surface.

The earthquakes will continue, Blanco adventure. “It is still likely”, as in recent days, “that there will be tremors felt by the population with an intensity VI”, that is, strong. If this were to happen, some heavy furniture could be moved, it would be difficult to walk and minor damage could occur, especially in houses of light material.

905