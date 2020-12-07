“The laws are the same for everyone”

Posted: Monday December 7 2020 11:45 AM

The Minister of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, wanted to deviate from the latest information on tax regularization heard by King Emeritus Juan Carlos I. In an interview this Monday, the “number three ”of the PSOE assured not to know the relationship of taxpayers with the tax administration and insisted on equality before the law for all citizens.

“I do not know the relationship of taxpayers with the tax administration,” said the transport manager. “The law is the same for everyone and it must be respected in exactly the same way, both in a positive and negative sense. The consequences of any fault concern us all,” he insisted.

The latest information on the emeritus’ tax situation indicates the intention to pay his debt to the Treasury. Juan Carlos I would like to regularize more than half a million euros of opaque spending that he made between 2016 and 2018, when he was no longer inviolable, before being accused of a tax offense before the Supreme Court.

Regarding the investigations of the Tax Agency, Ábalos stressed that it will be the Treasury that will decide on the actions to be taken and that the important thing is “that there are no differences”, whatever the taxpayer to whom it refers.

The secretary also for the organization of the PSOE affirmed that the Council of Ministers did not discuss a possible return to Spain of Juan Carlos I, currently in the United Arab Emirates, but that the concern is that the institutions act “with decorum and exemplarity “so that citizens feel represented.

“Citizens are more demanding because they have a more democratic culture and all institutions must be sensitive to this demand and act. This is what the present and the future demand of us,” Ábalos said.

Ximo Puig, President of the Valencian Community, also spoke. He says this information is very disturbing and that all citizens must comply with the Treasury, “and those of us with more responsibilities, more”. “Everyone must assume the taxation that corresponds to him”, he concluded.