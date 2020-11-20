The leader of the tlp khadim hussain rizvi mystery of death: Pakistan: Maulana “toxic” Khadim Hussain Rizvi he beheaded Imran Khan by the ISI? – The leader of the tlp Khadim Hussain Rizvi, tehreek e labbaik pakistan, mysteriously dies in Lahore in Pakistan

Islamabad

The poisonous Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who has been a headache for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in recent days, has died under mysterious circumstances. Rizvi founded the radical Pakistani organization Tehreek-e-Labbak Pakistan (TLP) and his organization has only recently surrounded Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Because of this, where millions of people have been imprisoned in these two cities, the Pakistani army and Imran Khan have also come under pressure. After Rizvi dies under suspicious circumstances, it is now possible that his ISI will kill him.

According to sources, after Rizvi’s death which sowed poison in Pakistani society in the name of the blasphemy law, the ISI ruled that no leader could profit from this death. Maulana died under mysterious circumstances but the Imran government announced that Maulana Rizvi had died from the corona virus. Rizvi came from the Barelvi community. After the French president’s statement on Islam, Maulana launched a strong protest against French products.

It is said that through these protests, Maulana had tormented the Imran government and had become a problem for law and order. Many people claimed that the ISI said their son was forcibly alive even after Maulana’s death. It is said that he died when he was taken to hospital. These days, the ISI and the military are afraid of a public uprising. The men in the army feared that Rizvi would become a crisis for the Imran government.

This poisoned maulana from Pakistan insisted not to violate the blasphemy law and established Tehreek-e-Lubbak Pakistan in 2015. Rizvi is alleged to have died of “fever” in a hospital in Lahore. The authorities remain silent on the reasons for his death. Rizvi had a deep hold in Punjab province with the greatest influence from Pakistan.

Maulana had opposed the death sentence of Mumtaz Qadri, the assassination of the governor of Punjab in 2011. Mumtaz Qadri killed the governor of Punjab Salman Taseer after demanding to weaken the law on blasphemy. Let me tell you that there are frequent incidents of atrocities with the minorities and Ahmadiyya community in Pakistan in the name of blasphemy law. A person found guilty under the blasphemy law can also be sentenced to death for criticizing Islam.

After the acquittal of Christian Asiya Bibi, convicted under the Pakistan Supreme Court’s blasphemy law in 2018, Rizvi and her TLP organization caused a stir across the country. The capital Islamabad was cut off on all four sides for several weeks. The dispute was resolved when the military stepped in and an agreement was reached. After this agreement, Pakistan’s justice minister had to resign. Has been in the wheelchair since 2006.