the-leaders'-passage-through-the-climate-summit-leaves-a-cataract-of-announcements-of-ethereal-alliances

The passage of the 120 world leaders through the Glasgow climate summit on Monday and Tuesday has left a cataract of announcements of alliances of countries to address emissions in various sectors. These are declarations of intent to which dozens of nations join, but which sometimes have unclear objectives and which are not part of the official negotiations of the United Nations, so they do not have a legal link. This is the case, for example, of the alliances presented on deforestation or the promotion of green energies, with dozens and dozens of countries present but with vague goals. Or the agreement on methane emissions, which has a clear objective, but which is not included in any international instrument so that its degree of compliance can be verified.

The fear of that this summit is seen as a failure – in which the official plans to cut emissions from the main powers had already been presented before the conference started last Sunday – can in some cases lead to hyperactivity. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, host of the event, multiplied on Tuesday in presenting alliances and coalitions of various kinds. For Johnson, the summit is the great diplomatic gamble of the post-Brexit era and runs the risk of yielding a mediocre result. For his part, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, also participated in a multitude of coalition presentation events on Tuesday. Biden has come to Glasgow with the message that his country is back in the climate fight and with the aspiration to regain leadership and credibility lost during the time of Donald Trump.

One One of the announcements that received the most attention at the start of the summit was related to deforestation. More than 100 countries joined a declaration stating that 2030 will end deforestation and degradation from the earth. The strength of this pact promoted by the Government of the United Kingdom lies in the number and importance of the countries that join. There is Brazil, as well as countries such as Canada, Russia, Norway, Colombia, Indonesia or the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which have key forests for planetary biodiversity and for the climate fight, since they are carbon dioxide sinks. Also included are the great powers such as the European Union, China and Russia, in addition to 30 financial institutions that commit to stop investing in practices harmful to the atmosphere from 2025.

This pact, described by the Johnson Executive as transcendental, was received with a mixture of reserve and optimism. Justin Adams, Executive Director of the Tropical Forest Alliance , stated: “When we look back, this will be the moment when we say that the trend started to turn around.” But from Greenpeace they showed many doubts about an agreement that will mean “a green light for another decade of forest destruction.” Greenpeace Brazil Executive Director Carolina Pasquali explained: “There is a very good reason why Bolsonaro felt comfortable signing this new agreement. It allows another decade of forest destruction and is non-binding. Meanwhile, the Amazon is already on the brink and cannot survive more years of deforestation. ”

In 2014, in another climate summit , the so-called New York declaration was signed, which included the commitment to halve the loss of forests in 2020. Around 30 countries and a good number of companies joined the pact. But, far from being fulfilled, the rate of deforestation has increased in recent years, as Greenpeace denounces.

After the announcement on deforestation, on Tuesday afternoon the British Government presented another “commitment ”Called Glasgow Breakthrough Agenda and which in this case was joined by 40 governments, among which were once again the US, India and China, the three main issuers of greenhouse gases. But this plan did not include specific objectives, rather it is a generic commitment to promote clean energy and zero-emission cars so that they are “affordable” in 2030. It also advocates a reduction in emissions related to the production of steel or the boost to hydrogen. Along the same lines, other 80 countries joined another statement in favor of promoting solar energy.

After the passage of presidents and prime ministers through the COP 26, now begins the negotiating phase of the summit. The close to 200 countries meeting in Glasgow will have to finish negotiating the development of the Paris Agreement, largely stalled in the launch of emissions markets, and try seek some formula to urge that emission reduction plans for this decade be revised upwards again. In addition, during the next few days it is expected that new commitments to abandon coal and to put an expiration date on combustion cars can be presented.

Johnson, as a summary of the first days of The summit held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, admitting that there is much work ahead and that more ambitious commitments still need to be drawn from key players like China. He wanted to be “cautiously optimistic”, although he could not avoid going into his usual exaggerated rhetoric: “If a few days ago I told you that we were losing one to five in the match against climate change, after these two days I would say that we have been able to score one or two goals and secure extra time. ”

You can follow CLIMA Y ENVIRONMENT in Facebook and Twitter , or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter