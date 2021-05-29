The legendary Ronin confronts the World Eater Lapipouf – Old Sport Republic

Experiment 101 caused a sensation at gamescom 2017 when, to everyone’s surprise, it unveiled the open-world kung fu action RPG Biomutant published by THQ Nordic. Almost four years later, the German living room reveal is finally ready for release on eighth generation PCs and consoles. In this gameplay clip, the legendary one-eyed ronin tries to defeat the world eater Lapipouf on his trusty mount … a Chioval. Biomutant will be available on May 25, 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. By Silent_Jay, journalist jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter