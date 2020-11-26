The lemon hoax against COVID-19 of the rector of the “ chis ”: they do not prevent the coronavirus

Posted: Thursday, November 26, 2020 8:54 a.m.

The rector of the Catholic University of Murcia, José Luis Mendoza, has once again placed himself at the center of the controversy: he assures that the intake of lemons, which contain a lot of vitamin C, would be sufficient against COVID, which does not is not true, according to Newtral.es denied.

“Vitamin C is so cheap, lemons are cheap and we get them in large quantities,” says the president of the San Antonio Foundation, owner of the university center. “The coronavirus is shot, but they don’t let vitamin C be used in high doses,” he says.

This is not the case: many scientists have wondered if vitamin C thwarts the coronavirus, let alone the “ton”. Newtral, for example, points out Dr Joan Carles March, co-director of the Andalusian School of Public Health, who indicates in an article by Salud Sin Bulos that research has shown that for most people, vitamin C supplements do not reduce no risk of contracting colds, so less coronavirus.

Therefore, Newtral reporter Lorena Baeza concludes: “Public health experts insist: just vitamin C cannot be used to prevent or cure a virus. These are false remedies.