the Lenovo 15.6 FHD laptop with RTX 2060 at an unprecedented price! – Old Sport Republic

Good news from French Days: the Lenovo 15.6 FHD laptop with an RTX 2060 at an unprecedented price! Posted on 05/31/2021 at 10:13 am The French Days continue to make people happy! And today we found you a Lenovo laptop PC with an RTX 2060, the price of which has melted like snow in the sun. This Lenovo PC has everything that can please you when you want to indulge in gaming without emptying your bank account! In fact, it comes with an RTX 2060 with 6 GB of dedicated video, a 512 GB SSD, an Intel i5 processor, and 8 GB of RAM. That way, you can run most of the latest versions at acceptable resolutions! Find the Lenovo Legion Laptop with RTX 2060 for € 849.99 instead of € 979.99 at Cdiscount

Learn more about the Lenovo Legion Y540-15IRH laptop PC

This gaming-oriented laptop PC is equipped with a 15.6-inch screen with an IPS panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The processor is an Intel i5 of the 9th generation with 2.4 GHz (4.1 GHz in turbo mode). This laptop comes with an 8GB RAM module and the system can support up to 32GB, the Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics chipset is paired with the famous Nvidia RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6 video memory allows you to do it all play without costing you an arm