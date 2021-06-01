The Lenovo Ideapad 15.6 “laptop for € 599! – Old Sport Republic

Good Deal News French Days 2021: The Lenovo Ideapad 15.6 “laptop for € 599! Posted on May 31st, 2021 at 6:17 PM You probably know that laptops can be ridiculously expensive. To help you get the device change without breaking the bank, French Days are here: a good laptop from Lenovo will drop below € 600!

French Days 2021: Where can I find Lenovo Ideapad IP 5 15ARE05-308 laptop at the best price?

To find this Lenovo Ideapad IP 5 15ARE05-308 at the best price, you need to go to Boulanger. The French brand is actually lowering the price of this device to € 599 compared to € 699 in normal times! A good deal for anyone looking for a solid office computer.

Office automation on sacrifice

Since it does not have a dedicated graphics card, the Lenovo Ideapad IP 5 15ARE05-308 is perfect if you are looking for a computer for office automation. It contains an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor with a clock rate of 2.3 GHz and a 15.6-inch FullHD screen, i.e. a resolution of 1920 x 1080. On the memory side, we find 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD – Hard drive for reduced loading times. After all, the whole thing weighs just 1.7 kg, which makes it ideal for not overloading the backpack. You will understand whether surfing the Internet, watching videos or working, this Lenovo Ideapad is a great opportunity. Find the Lenovo Ideapad 15.6 “laptop for € 599 instead of € 699.99 at Boulanger French Days : Do not miss any offer of the event By TomLenders, partner jeuxvideo.com MP