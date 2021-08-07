The Leroy Merlin company seeks to integrate more than 200 employees in its new store

This point of sale will generate around 165 direct and 60 indirect jobs, and involved an investment of 24 million euros.

Leroy Merlin is looking for staff to fill the 165 jobs to be created in its new store in Adeje (Tenerife), which will open to the public after the summer. Currently, the profiles sought are those of consultant specializing in sales, logistics and replenishment and customer relationship assistants, knowledge of languages ​​such as English, German, Italian or Russian being particularly appreciated.

For this, the company has signed a collaboration agreement with the Town Hall for the management of these collaboration processes. Likewise, interested parties can submit their application via the Leroy Merlin job site.

The company’s new point of sale will have a retail area of ​​over 11,800 m2 and required an investment of 24 million euros. This is in addition to the 4 stores that Leroy Merlin owns in the Canary Islands and is located in the new commercial park of Barranco Las Torres (Adeje), of which the company is a promoter. The new shopping area, covering more than 63,000 m2, has benefited from an investment of 187 million euros and will create around 3,300 direct and indirect jobs.

In the words of Jos Francisco Carrillo, director of the Leroy Merlin Spain Islands region, “ with this opening, we continue to bet on the creation of wealth in the environments where we are located, generating investments and jobs. With this store, our team in the Canaries has over 950 employees. ”

The company undergoes a constant process of transformation and adaptation to new times. For this, multidisciplinary teams are designed with more open and collaborative working methods. The company is recognized by Top Employer Spain 2021, is on the Forbes list of the best companies to work for and was ranked 18th in the Merco Talent 2020 ranking.

