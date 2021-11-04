The letter to the father of Manuel Liñán

The homologation of flamenco within the global field of dance happens, right now and among other things, because its interpreters offer a… justification? Not quite. At least it doesn’t present itself as such. Rather, it is a surplus, the demand for something more than the naked show of the dance. It is not enough to execute a certain repertoire with internal congruence, the flamenco dance discourse is required to have a poetic or narrative glue that turns the shows into works. A demand, perhaps sensible, but that most of the time results in a justification, that is, in the strict sense —almost etymological—, a paraphernalia external to the dynamics of the dance.

Serve the quotes dance of this edition of the Suma Flamenca de Madrid as an example. In it, more or less esoteric texts have been found that give the sensation of being written a posteriori to find unity in an archipelago of dances – and that in flamenco dance usually to have the sound of “without losing the root but from today” – to true narratives. This is the case of the work that the bailaor Manuel Liñán (Granada, 41 years) premiered last night within the aforementioned festival. Although its title, Iron Foot, is elusive, the show was a true example of musicalized drama.

Although it would be a mistake to judge the work for its argument, it was presented to the spectators who completely filled (some 900 people) the Red Room of the Madrid Canal Theaters in such an obvious and sought-after way It seems that it was wanted to have a central weight in the development of the work. In fact, each of the dances were successive scenes in the unfolding of the story. The plot is a well-known one: a son rebels against his father’s destiny for him; The father, unable to accept it, is inflexible at first and finally accepts it. Apparently, it is the life story of Liñán himself, whose father wanted him to be a bullfighter but had to end up accepting that his son became the world epitome of the so-called flamenco queer .

In the role of the father was the figure of the traditional cantaor (who was performed by David Carpio last night). The drama began with the father perched on a large vantage point in the shape of a mockery to which Liñán, dressed in elbow pads and knee pads and accompanied by the metallic rhythms of Víctor Guadiana’s electric guitar and Jorge Santana’s drums (in a style reminiscent of bands like Dream Theater but that finds an inescapable parallel in the work of Lizard Nick), struck furiously. Upstairs, Carpio undaunted interpreted some soleares that harmonically dissonant the music of Guadiana and Santana. Along with drums and electric guitar, on stage, the flamenco guitar of Juan Campallo, the violin, also, of Víctor Guadiana, and the jaleos and compás of Ana Romero and Tacha González, who, dressed as whore and Manola, acted as Liñán’s pieties.

The show has a couple of keys that made the phases of the father-son relationship palpable. First, that the lyrics that Carpio sang, extracted from the so-called traditional repertoire, were giving account of the father’s arc of mental transformation: “You have put me through greater fatigue” … “Tell me what remedy there will be” … “See if my luck is bad , that I love you with delirium ”…“ Look at the affection I have for you since I was a child ”… (traditional flamenco here acts as a superstructure that represses the son, Liñán). Second, the game with the Cordovan hat, which the father always wears as a kind of sign of authority, which the son tries to take away from him all the time and which is played with in moments of narrative transition.

Liñán, successively, removes elbow pads and knee pads, the piedades dress her in a skirt with a bodice, the seguiriyas, some tonás, a bra, a malagueña, an undershirt, a curious instrumental interlude based on a dialogue by Granada between electric and flamenco guitar, festive bulerías by Cádiz airs and cuplés as a deterrent tool after which the son manages to remove the father’s hat.

Panties and dance shoes

Bufo number to the rhythm of Spanish for three hats and three interpreters with a Liñan who only wears panties and dance shoes. Then, a voiceover that narrates a kind of family cosiness therapy while the pieties dress the bailaor as for a game of bondage floral with skirt. Violin solo for dancing, farruca and a overdub of violins in loop, with a dance with bullfighting gestures under which the father gives up. The happy ending arrives. The final curtain falls, leaving the son inside and the father, already reconciled, outside. A “letter to the father” that, compared to Kafka’s, ends in a redemption, eliminating all horizons of tragedy and bringing it closer to melodrama.

Liñán’s dance is very energetic, very complex and nuanced , and, despite being at the service of a story not particularly complex or original, it shone almost all the time for its impressive technique and innumerable variety of images. He is a very gifted bailaor, with a body speech, this one, very complex and long, which has already contributed a multitude of unpublished resources to flamenco dance. Last night Liñan put his dance at the service of a moral fable.