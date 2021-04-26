The letter with a knife that Maroto received was sent from El Escorial and arrived at the ministry on the 23rd.

Monday April 26, 2021

The letter with a bloody razor that Minister Reyes Maroto received in her office bears the postmark of El Escorial (Madrid), dated April 21 and 1:24 p.m. As can be seen in the padded envelope, it was sent by regular mail and arrived at the Ministry of Industry on April 23, as LaSexta learned.

The letter arrived at Maroto’s office at the ministry with a medium-sized knife with red markings that the police are analyzing for blood or paint. To bypass the security check, the envelope also included two CDs that prevented the knife from appearing on the scanner.

In the envelope, folio size and padded, there was also a stack of stapled folios with enlarged copies of the WhatsApp and Twitter messages. In addition, a handwritten folio with individual words and phrases that have not yet been detailed. As Interior Minister Grande-Marlaska explains in ‘Al Rojo Vivo, the investigation is being carried out by the national police, who immediately appeared to be collecting the evidence.

The minister has already spoken on her Twitter account after the event and, in the same vein as her colleagues, thanked the show of support after the threats, and sent out a resounding message: “Threats and violence will not work. never shut up democracy. win, ”he wrote.

The current minister was proposed by the socialist candidate for the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, to integrate him into his government as economic vice-president if he wins the elections.