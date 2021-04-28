The letter with cartridges and threats sent to the General Directorate of the Civil Guard was for Pablo Iglesias

Madrid

Publication: Wednesday April 28, 2021 3:56 PM

The letter with projectiles sent to the General Directorate of the Civil Guard on Tuesday was addressed to Pablo Iglesias, the head of United We Can, as sources close to the party leadership confirmed to LaSexta. This letter, which was intercepted at the Madrid post office, contained several projectiles and a death threat inside.

The Interior Minister called Pablo Iglesias a few minutes ago to let him know, the same sources say. This is the second threat letter the United Podemos candidate has received in just one week. The Minister of the Interior, the Director of the Civil Guard, the Minister of Industry, the President of Madrid and former President Rodríguez Zapatero have also received threats in recent hours.

The leaders who already had security were reinforced and all 4M candidates were escorted.