The life of Prince Philip: Kaun, Elizabeth Ke’s husband, Prince Philip: who was Prince Philip, Elizabeth’s husband

London

Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday. He was 99 years old. He had been ill for a long time. He retired from royal service due to health issues. After that, he was rarely seen in public. She married Elizabeth in 1947, after which she became queen five years later. Let’s take a look at some important events related to the life of Prince Philip –

1921: Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu, the only son of Prince Andrew, the younger brother of the King of Greece. His mother is Princess Alice of Battleburg.

1922: After Philippe’s father exiled, the family moved to France.

1928: Philip moves to England to live with his parents in Mountbatten. His grandfather changed the last name from Battenberg to Mountbatten during World War I out of anti-German sentiment.

1939: Philip enlists as a cadet in the Royal Navy as World War II approaches. He then served in the Indian Ocean, Mediterranean and Pacific regions and was promoted several times. He was promoted to commander in 1952, but his naval career quickly ended due to his imperial mission.

Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

1947: Philip’s engagement to Princess Elizabeth is announced in July. It was also announced that they will be getting married at Westminster Abbey in November. He became The Duke of Edinburgh on his wedding day.

1948: Birth of the couple’s first child, Prince Charles.

1950: Birth of Princess Anne.

1952: Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, died while she and Philip were in Africa, and she became queen.

1956: Philip created the Duke of Edinburgh Awards Program, which spans over 100 countries.

1960: Birth of Prince Andrew.

1964: Birth of Prince Edward.

1982: Birth of Philip’s grandson, Prince William.

2009: Philip became the longest reigning royal figure in British history.

2011: Philip announces that he is 90 years old and “reduced” his workload.

2017: Philip announced that he would no longer participate in public events due to his old age.

Prince Philip: Britain mourned over Prince Philip’s death

February 16, 2021: Philip is admitted to a hospital in London, where he is treated for an infection and then transferred to another hospital where he undergoes heart surgery. He was released from the hospital on March 16 and spent a month in the hospital.

April 9, 2021: Buckingham Palace officials claim Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle.