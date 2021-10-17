the-life-with-chronic-pain-of-eight-million-spaniards

The pain came more than 20 years into the life of María Eugenia Gornes and she has not left. She goes to bed with him and wakes up with him, if she lets him sleep. He has taken her away from her job and barely allows her to complete everyday tasks like sweeping or shopping. What started out as lumbar and cervical discomfort was later diagnosed as fibromyalgia and followed by a string of medications that left her “groggy” for most of the day. His case is extreme, but not uncommon. Chronic pain —an invisible ailment suffered mainly by women and usually triggers other pathologies, such as depression or anxiety— affects one in six people (16%) in Spain, about eight million, according to the Ministry of Health. Yet 11 % of them (almost one million) cause mobility problems or limitations in their daily life.

Four pathologies bring together most of the non-cancer pain in the country: osteoarthritis, migraine, lumbar and cervical pain, according to Health, which has developed a plan to rationalize the consumption of opiates, the prescription of which has not stopped growing in recent years: the use of fentanyl, between 50 and 100 times more potent than morphine, it has doubled in the last decade. These powerful drugs, if administered, should be the last resort, the one to go to when nothing has provided a satisfactory solution, and is not valid for any pain. Although in Spain they still do not pose a health problem, the authorities fear that a too cheerful use of these drugs will end up causing an addiction crisis similar to that of the United States, where almost 50. 000 people died in 2019 for overdose, more than they did for cocaine or as a result of firearms. “Everything that happens there usually reaches us and the idea is to avoid it; we have a system capable of reviewing the situation in order not to reach those levels ”, says Juana Sánchez, from the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians.

For a long time pain was considered a symptom. The notice that something was wrong. And behind him there must be an injury or illness that caused it. In 2017 the International Association for the Study of Pain changed its definition and later revised it in 2020 to describe it as “an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated or similar to that associated with actual or potential tissue damage”. He added four words – “similar to associated” – that are key. “Although there is no objective injury, pain is validated as something real,” writes rheumatologist Javier Vidal in the Journal of the Spanish Pain Society (SED) . This is the case of fibromyalgia or most back pain, whose main or only manifestation is the sensation they produce.

Víctor Mayoral, president of the SED, sets the example of migraine: “Headache is a symptom that often warns us that something is wrong, an alarm, but when pain loses that function and becomes a useless symptom, it becomes a disease in itself. Many times, over time, pathophysiological changes occur in the body that affect the emotional, work, family and social spheres. Pain has become the center of the patient’s life. In these cases it is common to observe phenomena in which stimuli that would not be nociceptive in a normal person they do it in someone who suffers from this disease, the body is becoming more and more sensitive and even areas with discomfort appear far from the initial pain. ”

There is still much to know of pain, its causes and its mechanisms. One thing clear is your subjectivity. “The known fact that placebo administration significantly reduces pain by up to 20%, shows that the psychic component has a great effect on the perception of pain ”, reads the consensus document of the three main family medicine societies in Spain for the care of chronic pain in the non-cancer patient.

Primary care is the main entry point to the system for patients with pain, which represents the 50% of inquiries, according to this document. Mara Sempere, from the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine, explains that it is key to talk with the patient and establish a pain control goal: “We cannot manage it with drugs alone, it is multidisciplinary and rehabilitation, physical exercise , cognitive therapy. It is not like a urine infection that is caused by bacteria and clears up with a pill. The patient has to be aware that he is not going to go from one hundred to zero; the objective is to reduce it by 30% ” .

To put this approach into practice there are two problems: time and resources. “In 5th 10 minutes of consultation, this is complicated ”, acknowledges Sempere. And the covid has aggravated the situation by saturating health centers. Juana Sánchez admits that it is difficult for the “patient to access adequate treatment.” One of the great problems for those who suffer from pain is the time it takes to find an accurate diagnosis, an average of more than three years, according to the SED.

One of the The legs for the approach to pain is the psychological one, in which the public health system has a chronic deficit. In 2018 in Spain there were about six clinical psychologists for each 100. 000 inhabitants in the public network, three times less than the European average. Marta Redondo, a psychologist specializing in pain therapy, explains that the sensory part is important, but there are also other cognitive variables such as attention or the interpretation that is made of it. He gives the example of a headache: “It is common to find a momentary distraction and forget it for a few minutes, even though it is actually still there.”

One of the objectives of the treatments is to get out of a very frequent vicious cycle in pain. People tend to avoid moving and that, except for specific injuries, is usually counterproductive. Patients stay at home doing nothing, they focus on the pain, and the more attention they pay to it, the more they feel it. “The most present emotions in chronic pain are sadness, anger and anxiety. These last two generate muscular tension, which is going to worsen the situation ”, adds Redondo.

Pain. Self-limitation. Attention to inconvenience. More pain. More self-limitation. Getting out of this spiral is one of the treatment priorities. The main weapons of the specialists are drugs, rehabilitation and psychology in proportions that vary according to the patient. Víctor Mayoral explains that primary care is capable of solving most pain, but there is a group of patients, between 6% and 8%, who require pain units. “It is a hospital service where we use multidisciplinary treatments and frequently techniques that are not in the portfolio of the primary, in addition to psychological care and in some cases social assistance. Our duty is that the patient comes out with a diagnostic and therapeutic approach ”, he assures.

The capacity of the public system to deal with pain is limited. Patient associations are a frequent help. Redondo, for example, works with the National Arthritis Coordinator to care for those who suffer from this disease (other than osteoarthritis). Gemma Fernández Bosch, president of the Sine Dolore Foundation, says that the schools for patients they do solve many doubts of those who experience pain: “Many go to the doctor, who gives them a lot of information in a short time that is very difficult to assimilate and then doubts arise that cannot be asked until another consultation, which is not known when it will be. ”

Pain has multiple manifestations, causes and explanations. There is no single recipe. Each pathology is different and each patient may need completely different treatments. “A tailored suit”, in the words of Fernández Bosch. Even resorting to opioids, which “well prescribed and with constant supervision” can alleviate problems that other drugs cannot solve, says Víctor Mayoral.

Next, three people tell how it is his experience of pain with the most frequent pathologies.

Migraine. “People do not understand it because it is something that is not seen”

Immaculate Martin Sevillana from 52 years, has had a migraine for 20. He lost his job because he could not go when he had a crisis and no doctor gave him sick leave. It took him about seven to find an adequate treatment, since then the spikes appear less and less frequently. PHOTO: GARCÍA SANTOS

Inmaculada Martín, Sevillian from 52 years ago, debuted with migraine 20, after her second pregnancy. It took him about seven to find an effective treatment. Along the way, he recounts the misunderstanding he has suffered from many people, including several doctors. But especially in the workplace. So much so that he lost his job. “My GP never gave me a sick leave and there are times when you can’t get out of bed,” he explains. The first absences, supposedly unjustified, first generated tensions: their task fell to their colleagues. And then his dismissal.

“This disease is an ordeal. It steals your life. When you don’t have a crisis, your head hurts, but you can learn to live with it. But when the peaks come, you can’t go outside. You have to go to bed and it is something that people do not understand because it is not seen. It is not like someone who has a broken arm or leg. When I didn’t go to work, it seemed that I didn’t do it out of pleasure, because of a simple headache ”, he laments.

But migraine is not just that. It is a disabling neurological problem, the leading cause of disability among children under 50 years. Five million people in Spain suffer from it, according to the SEN (not all of them have to be counted within the eight million who suffer from chronic pain since they are calculations from different sources with different methodologies; in that total figure, in addition, there are people who they can suffer from several diseases at the same time). One of the big problems is self-medication. More than half of those who suffer from it turn to painkillers, which ends up making the disease chronic. Like all pain, it is more frequent in women; usually remits after 40 years and its cause is not clear.

Pablo Irimia, coordinator of the SEN Headache Study Group, explains that migraine has characteristic symptoms that distinguish it from common headaches: ” It occurs in crisis that can last several days, sometimes it produces the urge to vomit, great sensitivity to light, noise. Those who suffer from it have to isolate themselves from others and it worsens with physical activity. It forces the patient to stop what they are doing ”. In addition, migraine has biological markers different from those of other similar ailments, there are proteins – the calcitonin gene regulator peptide (CGRP) – whose presence is related to migraine. “It has been shown that if this protein is elevated, the appearance of a typical migraine headache is induced and new treatments are aimed at reducing the elevated levels of this protein”, he adds.

After going through a multitude of primary school doctors who could not find out what she was suffering from and who did not refer her to the neurologist, and going to specialists in private health, Inma Culada finally found the team at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville. “For the first time I felt heard, they gave me a treatment that had drugs, but that went further,” he says.

The simple fact of finding understanding is usually a step towards improvement of pain in almost all its manifestations. The interpretation that is made of him, of expectations and hopes has a role there. But it is only part; she too came up with a suitable treatment. “I went from having weekly crises that lasted at least two to three days to suffering them at most once a month,” says Inmaculada, who after losing her job and starting to improve began with the family business that she and her husband have, key to cope with the disease: “My family always understood me, but migraines sometimes also cause problems at home, because you tend to be very irritable.”

Osteoarthritis. “If you get into bed you never go out”

Gemma Serradell Have 67 years and osteoarthritis since 40 . He suffers it in the knee and hip, where he has a prosthesis. He tries to go out and let the disease condition him as little as possible, but for a few years he has turned to opioids to control the pain. PHOTO: JUAN BARBOSA

Since the 40 years old, Gemma Serradell, who is now “If you get into bed, you never go out. I’ve always tried to avoid it ”, he says. But there are times when the forces do not give it. “Going up and down stairs is horrible. I can’t carry any weight, and on the most painful days I have no choice but to stay home; I get warm and try to be as still as possible ”, admits this retired nurse from her daughter’s apartment in Mataró (Barcelona). “I lived alone, but with the pandemic I came with her and the disease is better accompanied. You are more distracted, you think less about pain and this relieves; because the more you think about him, the more it hurts ”, he argues.

His osteoarthritis, in his knee and hip (where he has a prosthesis), is the most frequent for a disease suffered by seven million people in Spain, according to the International Osteoarthritis Foundation (OAFI). Its president, the rheumatologist Josep Vergés, explains that it has three fundamental causes: the first is aging, since it is an ailment, the wear of cartilage, clearly associated with age. But not only, he warns: “There is a 20 of the elderly population who do not have osteoarthritis and young people who do. ”

Obesity is the second major risk factor. “Losing five kilos reduces pain by on average, ”says Vergés. And finally, highly competitive sport: “If done without sufficient preparation it can cause injuries”, refers, for example, to amateurs who run marathons. This is not to say that physical activity is harmful. On the contrary. “Even people who have pain have to move,” emphasizes this doctor.

Physical activity is, along with diet, the basis of recovery, given the prevalence of overweight among patients. “Good rehabilitation of the muscles is important, also footwear and weight loss for patients with obesity, but it is necessary to do a follow-up that is not usually done in the National Health System”, underlines Vergés. The OAFI has proposed to the Ministry of Health a measure that, it claims, could save the system 100 millions of euros. “The majority of patients do not follow the diet that the doctors send them. But there is a 18% yes. In the foundation there are many of them empowered, who voluntarily help others to do a weekly follow-up, controlling weight, explaining rehabilitation, and all this is accompanied by psychological support and physical activities. In the end, it is about making the patient self-responsible, because it is the best way to improve ”, explains Vergés.

The medication is more delicate. There are practically no drugs designed for osteoarthritis and patients often turn to anti-inflammatories that cause health problems in the medium and long term, such as ulcers and heart failure. In addition, insomnia problems, which accompany more than a third of patients, usually add more drugs to the cocktail, to which antidepressants and anxiolytics are also often added to combat psychological and psychiatric pathologies that are very common in people with osteoarthritis.

Gemma Serradel has been using a “somewhat stronger” medicine for a few years to control pain. It is a combination of paracetamol and tramadol, an opiate that, although it is one of the mildest, already falls into the category of more aggressive drugs, with which the risk of dependence can also increase if proper monitoring is not carried out. He acknowledges that in his case being overweight has not helped his disease: measures 1, 56 and weighs between 98 and 100 kilos, measurements similar to those he had when he started with osteoarthritis. “But there is also a genetic component: my two children have started to suffer it from the 40 and my son is not overweight ”, he adds.

Lumbar and cervical pain. “I have to fight to move something”

María Eugenia Gornes Have 57 years and pain came into your life more than 20. It started as lumbar and cervical discomfort, later he was diagnosed with fibromyalgia and for a couple of years his life has been an ordeal of pills and side effects. PHOTO: LUIS SEVILLANO

A 16% of Spaniards live with cervical problems and a 18% with lumbar problems, according to the SED. And, in most cases, it is far from clear why. They are pains that do not necessarily respond to any injury or tissue damage. Not, at least, detectable today. But it hurts. “There are times when it is not possible to detect any biological parameter or structural finding that justifies the signs and symptoms. It is then that his credibility about his intensity and his suffering is called into question. But all pain is real ”, emphasizes the physiotherapist specialized in pain Álvaro Pinteño.

María Eugenia Gornes, from 57 years, it does have localized lesions: “They detected many lumbar and cervical protrusions, but they are not operable.” In the case of back injuries, tissue damage is not always synonymous with pain, and vice versa. “There are older people who have it destroyed and do not feel discomfort and young people without signs of injury that rage,” adds Pinteño.

In the case of María Eugenia, who has been in pain for decades , the last two years are being “horrible”. Nothing works for him. And you can’t get hold of opioids because you can’t tolerate them. Now she takes “a huge amount” of drugs – including pain relievers every four hours, interspersing with nolotil and paracetamol – which causes side effects: she has gastric and circulation problems that add to the pain. In addition to anxiety.

“I’m going to the psychologist and psychiatrist, but in public health they are every four months. Is not sufficient. I try to get out a little bit, but my head is very strong, it pulls you back. I have to fight against that to move something, do something for myself that prevents me from having to be in a wheelchair in the near future, ”says this teacher who began her last sick leave in February.

The public health of Castilla y León is testing an active coping approach that has more and more monitoring. Its promoters, the physiotherapists Miguel Ángel Galán and Federico Montero, focus on long-lasting musculoskeletal pain that is not related to tissue damage, but to changes in the nervous system. “We do not work with drugs, but in education in the neuroscience of pain combined with physical exercise. Basically we try to change the cognitions of the patients so that they change behaviors ”, they explain.

The last Nobel Prize in Medicine has a lot to do with this. One of its winners, the scientist Ardem Patapoutian, recently explained in an interview in this newspaper how you can feel pain that does not respond to a physical stimulus, such as that of amputated limbs. A famous publication in The British Medical Journal describes how a man went to the hospital in severe pain after driving an iron into his foot. When the boot was removed, the doctors verified that the metal was between the toes and had not penetrated the flesh. The simple fact of believing that he had already produced an intense sensation.

The latter is not a chronic pain, but an acute one. But it helps explain how the brain can generate very real perceptions despite nonexistent stimuli. Galán and Montero explain that through exercises and education to patients so that they better understand pain, the neuroplasticity of the brain is worked on. “It is something that is sometimes difficult to understand. But everyone understands that a person who suffers a stroke cannot move some limbs well despite the fact that their muscles are perfect ”, they exemplify.

In a clinical trial they have carried out with 170 people with this method, among the 70% and the 80% of the experimental group had a clinically relevant improvement, while in the control group that underwent conventional physiotherapy, the medium-term evolution was very poor. “This study opens doors to changes in the healthcare model. In patients with chronic musculoskeletal pain, we improve quality of life, reduce kinesiophobia [miedo al movimiento], catastrophism, and disability. In addition, patients experience a decrease in the intensity of pain and their thresholds increase with the consequent reduction of analgesic drugs ”, they point out.

The president of the SED also sees an approach that take into account brain plasticity and psychological aspects are addressed in pain units. But he warns: “First you have to make sure that it is not caused by an injury, because in that case we can aggravate the ailment. Second, going without drugs altogether doesn’t always make sense. Both approaches can be combined to mitigate pain. ”

Living without this suffering is the dream of eight million Spaniards. In most cases it does not go away completely, but there is hope. There are many ways to mitigate it and to stop conditioning life for the majority.