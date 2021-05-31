The list of trophies and achievements is available – Old Sport Republic

News tip Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection: List of trophies and achievements available Published on May 31, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Available on Nintendo Switch since February, celebrates Ghosts’ n Goblins Resurrection, reboot of the cult series from Capcom, premiere arrival on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. To mark the release of this hyper-punitive remaster, we’re unveiling its trophy list. Below is the list of 32 Ghost ‘n Goblins Resurrection trophies available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 1st (16 bronze, 9 silver, 6 gold and 1 platinum).

Bronze Trophies (16)

Sorcerer’s apprentice

Using magic for the first time.

Fairy or no fairy, that is the question

Catch a magical fairy.

Make me feel some wheat!

Catch a golden fairy.

Science fountain

Use magical fairies to learn magic.

Between Zist and Zest

Unlearn magic and collect magical fairies.

Goodbye forever !

Drop magic from the magic belt.

It’s for a good cause

Destroy a chest.

Golden knight

Equip golden armor.

Is opened !

Grab a key.

You will fail!

Defeat a magician.

Sand and blood

Enter a Hell Arena.

Count on me

Play co-op mode.

Welcome to hell

Complete the Kingdom 1.

Alone and against everyone

Complete the Kingdom 2.

Touch everything

Use 6 different weapons.

Barely legal

Catch 15 magical fairies.

Silver Trophies (9)

My name is gladiator

Complete a Hell Arena.

My mistake

Complete a level with the Magic Metronome.

The master’s examination

Complete the Kingdom 3.

The hellish crossing

Complete the Kingdom 4.

The sword is stronger than the pen

Use all weapons.

Fairy fingers

Catch 25 magical fairies.

Demonic possession

Receive 8 demonic balls.

Dark Knight

Complete a kingdom of darkness.

money makes happy

Discover 6 chests in a single area.

Gold Trophies (6)

One demon can hide another

Complete the Kingdom 5.

Morgan of you

Catch all the magical fairies.

Satan’s followers

Obtain all demonic bullets.

Merlin would be proud

Learn all the magic.

Vade retro satana

Finish the game with the real ending.

May I die if I get weak!

Complete a level without dying.

Platinum Trophy (1)

