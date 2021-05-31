The list of trophies and achievements is available – Old Sport Republic
News tip Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection: List of trophies and achievements available Published on May 31, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Available on Nintendo Switch since February, celebrates Ghosts’ n Goblins Resurrection, reboot of the cult series from Capcom, premiere arrival on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. To mark the release of this hyper-punitive remaster, we’re unveiling its trophy list. Below is the list of 32 Ghost ‘n Goblins Resurrection trophies available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 1st (16 bronze, 9 silver, 6 gold and 1 platinum).
Bronze Trophies (16)
Sorcerer’s apprentice
Using magic for the first time.
Fairy or no fairy, that is the question
Catch a magical fairy.
Make me feel some wheat!
Catch a golden fairy.
Science fountain
Use magical fairies to learn magic.
Between Zist and Zest
Unlearn magic and collect magical fairies.
Goodbye forever !
Drop magic from the magic belt.
It’s for a good cause
Destroy a chest.
Golden knight
Equip golden armor.
Is opened !
Grab a key.
You will fail!
Defeat a magician.
Sand and blood
Enter a Hell Arena.
Count on me
Play co-op mode.
Welcome to hell
Complete the Kingdom 1.
Alone and against everyone
Complete the Kingdom 2.
Touch everything
Use 6 different weapons.
Barely legal
Catch 15 magical fairies.
Silver Trophies (9)
My name is gladiator
Complete a Hell Arena.
My mistake
Complete a level with the Magic Metronome.
The master’s examination
Complete the Kingdom 3.
The hellish crossing
Complete the Kingdom 4.
The sword is stronger than the pen
Use all weapons.
Fairy fingers
Catch 25 magical fairies.
Demonic possession
Receive 8 demonic balls.
Dark Knight
Complete a kingdom of darkness.
money makes happy
Discover 6 chests in a single area.
Gold Trophies (6)
One demon can hide another
Complete the Kingdom 5.
Morgan of you
Catch all the magical fairies.
Satan’s followers
Obtain all demonic bullets.
Merlin would be proud
Learn all the magic.
Vade retro satana
Finish the game with the real ending.
May I die if I get weak!
Complete a level without dying.
Platinum Trophy (1)
The legend of King Arthur
Collect all trophies. Ghosts’ n Goblins Resurrection Complete Walkthrough Summary By daniwood, Writing jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter