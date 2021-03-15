The little-known fact shared by Pablo Iglesias and Díaz Ayuso

Publication: Monday, March 15, 2021 3:33 PM

This Monday morning, Madrid’s political agenda exploded when Pablo Iglesias announced that he would run as a candidate in the autonomous elections of the Community of Madrid. Through a video, the second vice-president of the government told Podemos supporters that he would step down from the executive to compete with Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the May 4 elections.

The differences between the two politicians are palpable: Iglesias admitted that he was running because of “the enormous risk of a far-right government” and “of arresting the criminal right” and Ayuso replied that the Spain owed the president one because he “Pablo Iglesias retired from Moncloa”.

However, the ideological gap between the two most charismatic politicians in the upcoming Madrid elections will never be able to hide a fact that unites them from the cradle. The reason for this bond between Iglesias and Ayuso is that they were both born on the exact same day, October 17, 1978, and both in the city of Madrid. On this date, although in different years, two other important figures in Spanish politics were also born: Pablo Iglesias Posse, the founder of the PSOE, and Juan Carlos Campo, the current Minister of Justice.

Whether their showdown is now or not, the two presidential candidates share a date of birth, a fact the purple leader was tasked with remembering on his last birthday and which he interpreted as a “ cosmic mystery ” only up to Iker. Jiménez.

The presenter did not hesitate to respond to Iglesias’ tweet and wrote that maybe “it means we have to build bridges, no matter how hard they are”.