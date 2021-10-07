the-lives-drowned-in-the-mar-menor

After the last summer episode of dead fish, in which more than four and a half tons of carcasses were collected, general patience has run out. On Thursday, the streets of Murcia will host a new march in defense of the Mar Menor. The real victims of this crisis, the more than 100. 000 neighbors who live on the banks of the lagoon, they claim that the situation is unsustainable. Many no longer bathe. Nor do they eat fish if they know that it comes from their waters. But the problems do not finish there. Several directly affected confess how the “disastrous” situation that crosses the largest salt lake in Europe influences their day-to-day lives.

The exiles: “It seems Chernobyl”

She is a nurse. The musician. They began their relationship six years ago and in 2017 they settled in Los Narejos, an urbanization in the municipality of Los Alcázares, on the banks of the Mar Menor (Murcia). Four years later, they have been forced to say goodbye to “their whole life there” and move to 122 kilometers of distance. A decision motivated “solely” by the state of the lagoon.

Irene Martínez, from 58 years, and Luis Muñoz, of 61, now live in Moratalla (Murcia), near the border with Castilla-La Mancha. From there, she now spends twice as much time getting to work each morning. “We had all our lives in Los Narejos, but the circumstances were unbearable. If you take a walk around the area, the beaches are disgusting and smell bad. You sink in the mud. That looks like Chernobyl, “they say by phone from their new home in the interior of the region.

Los Alcázares, their old neighborhood, looks soulless. Silence reigns in its streets. The same happens in Los Urrutias, Los Nietos and San Pedro del Pinatar, other towns on the shores of the Mar Menor. Drawn shutters and real estate posters adorn much of the balconies. Here, house prices have plummeted a 50% in recent years, but finding buyers is “practically impossible”, according to residents.

Neighbors: “I wish I didn’t have to clean more”

On the beach of Punta Brava, Ángel Pérez (73 years, El Carmolí) has made routine a task that does not correspond to any neighbor: cleaning part of the shore. Using an old rake, he has done it every morning for the past three years, until a fracture forced him to cover his right arm with a cast last August. “The Mar Menor is abandoned. Many times, the plague is infumable ”, he says.

Ángel Pérez shows how he cleaned the beach of Punta Brava with his own rake. Aitor Sol

Pérez He explains that the “filth” accumulates four or five meters from the shore towards the interior of the lagoon. “Not only does it muddy the water, it leaves a green glow that is gross. It makes me very sorry. I’ve been here for more than 40 years and I don’t want to see this rot, ”he says from one of the piers near his home. Since she began her incessant volunteer work, she has not received any thanks from the regional authorities, but neither does she expect it: “What I would like is not to have to clean this beach any more. Nobody has to thank me for anything. ”

Professionals:“ At this rate, I’ll stop diving here ”

Beyond the episodes Known for animal mortality, the fauna of the Mar Menor has suffered serious losses in recent years due to water conditions. The seahorse, the quintessential symbol of this lagoon, has gone from 200. 000 copies at only 1. 350 in less than a decade, according to José Antonio Oliver, coordinator of the Hippocampus association. “Right now it is in numbers close to extinction. Despite the threats of an upturn in the last year, it is impossible to be optimistic “, he acknowledges with dismay.

The turbidity of the water makes the count of specimens an impossible task at this time. Javier Murcia (46 years, Cartagena) , an aquatic photographer recognized for immortalizing the fauna and flora of the Mar Menor, is one of the great victims: “What is happening affects me a lot. There are days when I can’t even sleep ”. Murcia assures that his work has changed a lot, since the visibility in the water right now is “just a foot”. From the Molino Quintín dam, in San Pedro del Pinatar, where he undertakes many of his dives, he does not predict an enlightening future job: “At this rate, I will stop diving here. In the end, you are taking pictures in a sewer. Where before you saw crystal clear waters, now you see a dead, rotten bottom. I will have to find my life elsewhere. ”

Photographer Javier Murcia poses next to the housing with which he submerges his camera under water. Aitor Sol

The fishing industry: “There is fear of reprisals”

To the surprise of many neighbors, one of the unions that is less affected is that of the fishermen. Jesús Gómez (64 years, Murcia), former president of the Brotherhood of Fishermen from San Pedro de Pinatar, alleges that many have not seen their pockets affected because the bream, which is the 70% of the loot, hides the mortality of other species: “It is something momentary, the bomb will end up exploding in the hands of many. Until then, there will be those who continue sucking on the boat. ”

Walking his slight limp along the Paseo de los Castillitos, in San Pedro del Pinatar, Gómez points out another of the great problems of the Mar Menor, the law of silence: “There is fear of reprisals. Many colleagues do not speak, do not complain. There is fear that, if you do, the administration will come for you. An inspection can make anyone tremble. ”

The tourism sector:“ We cannot compete ”

A few minutes from the promenade, in the dining room the Hotel Traíña no longer runs the cafes as before. With half the room closed to the public, only a handful of foreign tourists fill their plates with eggs, sausage and bacon first thing in the morning. At the reception they confirm with resignation that they are very calm: “Too much, to be honest.”

Dionisio García, Tourism Technician at the Nautical Station, assures that the 30% of tourism companies associated with Mar Menor have closed in recent years. In addition, since last August they have been canceled around 40% of reservations for the fall season. “The impression we have is that anyone who has the option of going to another area rules out coming. Right now, we have a hard time justifying tourism here; We cannot compete with other parts of the Mediterranean ”, he admits as he constantly moves a pen on the table in his office. To better illustrate the problem, García rotates the computer screen and shows the signal from several cameras located on the shoreline of the lagoon: “This is reality. We have empty beaches, the beach bars are deserted. No one. This crisis will make the first nautical station in Spain disappear. ”

Associations:“ What we had will never return ”

After the fish episode dead last August, the platform Pacto por el Mar Menor said enough. His spokesman, Ramón Pagán, assures that the patience of the people “has run out.” “On October 7 we demonstrated in Murcia to demand political and criminal responsibility from those responsible for this situation,” he says emphatically under intermittent sun on the Albujón boulevard. There is one of the main sources of the problem: a large flow of greenish water that, due to the residues from agricultural operations, flows without pause until it empties into the Mar Menor. Pagán says that this environment “should be a dry river, which is what it has always been.” Now, he adds, “around here come out every second 650 liters of water that triples the amount of nitrates allowed by the European Union ”.

Ramón Pagán, spokesperson for the Pacto por el Mar Menor, on the Albujón Rambla. Aitor Sol

When the Pacto por el Mar Menor spokesperson, a chemist by profession, carefully explains the toxic properties of this substance, two neighbors who have approached the area by bicycle interrupt the interview to raise their voice for help: “This it’s scary. We suffer it, tourists no longer come and nobody does anything. Those who command put their hands and remain silent. We need to know what is happening, please. ”

Like many of those interviewed, Pagán refers to the Mar Menor in the past:“ It has been a marvel. We have enjoyed for years an ecosystem that will never return ”. This Thursday, he is confident that the support in Murcia will be massive. Although chartered buses will arrive from various points in the region, it will be difficult to match the 58. 000 people who took to the streets of Cartagena in 2019, in what was the largest protest for environmental reasons in the history of Spain. “We do not know if the pandemic will allow these figures to be repeated, but I do expect several thousand people,” he acknowledges as he rolls up the sleeves of his shirt.

As the day arrives, Pagán insists on emphasizing from the bridge built over the Albujón rambla that the Mar Menor is the patrimony of all Spaniards, not just Murcians: “A game has been played here without a referee for a long time. Now we only demand that the referees act as such and the game is played according to the rules. We already know that what we had will never come back. They have taken it from us forever. ”