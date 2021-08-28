The Madrid Chamber expands its training offer and adapts to growing business demand

Each course, for more than 30 years, the Commercial Training Institute of the Official Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services of Madrid has developed a quality training offer, constantly updated, meeting the needs of companies, but above all focused on providing their students with the skills required for their professional development or their integration into the labor market.

Among the most demanded professions today are those related to commerce and marketing and dietetics, therefore, the Madrid Chamber offers the following courses:

Superior Technician in Transport and Logistics: this training completes the International Trade cycle. Combined with the second year of Senior Technician in International Trade, there is the possibility of obtaining the double diploma. Both subjects are essential for the training of a good professional. Senior technician in sales and commercial space management: Completing this course completes the marketing and advertising cycle. In addition, there is the possibility of obtaining the double degree by studying the second year of Senior Technician in Marketing and Advertising, leading to a full professional in the marketing and sales sector. Superior Technician in Dietetics: Nutrition is a service more and more in demand in our current society, in particular because of its link with sport and health. This title allows professionals in the sector to work in a multitude of fields, as well as to carry out independent nutritional coaching.

Highly practical methodology

The Madrid Chamber’s training offer stands out for its fundamentally practical methodology, always with content adapted to the reality of business, which increases the chances of finding a job once the academic training is completed. For this, it has an experienced and recognized faculty made up of active professionals and prestigious university professors.

An expert teaching team in different professional fields trains students on a campus of over 14,000 square meters, equipped with all security measures. Professional Training, recognized by Madrid Excelente and by the international quality certification ISO 9001.

In this sense, the Professional Training of the Madrid Chamber offers students a wide range of activities that enrich their educational experience such as masterclasses, educational outings, university conferences, participation in educational fairs or even conferences and meetings with managers. . Students are also encouraged to participate in initiatives that promote innovation or entrepreneurship, such as the e-FP program which is developed in collaboration with Cmara de Espaa and the Crate Foundation. Likewise, the chamber entity implements the Erasmus Plus European initiative program in collaboration with the French school IPAC BUSINESS SCHOLL.

The training offer of the Training Center also includes more than 10 Superior Diplomas, Professional Monographic courses, Superior Management courses, Masters and training at the Professional Hotel School. In total, more than 200 tailor-made courses.

