The Madrid public prosecutor’s office calls for the ban on 8M demonstrations to be maintained because of the “risk” they present

Updated: Saturday, March 6, 2021 8:28 PM

Posted on: 06.03.2021 19:17

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Community of Madrid presented to the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) its reasons to justify the suspension of all the demonstrations planned for 8M, stressing that they present “a risk” to health public. In her presentation, the representative of the prosecution also argued that, in addition to the “urgent needs” arising from the current health situation, the reason which led the government delegation to ban mergers is also based on its own regulations. Alarm state.

In his opinion, by authorizing this type of demonstration in a state of alert, there is a “situation of conflict” between the right to life (art. 15 EC) and to health (art. 43 EC) versus the right. to meet (art. 21 CE). Thus, for the prosecutor, it is “appropriate” to carry out a balancing exercise in order to give “prevalence” to the right to life “, since the constitutional text itself provides for the possibility of limiting the right of assembly in cases where there is a person and property in danger “.

Likewise, he argued that the concentrations scheduled for March 8 “lack security measures” to guarantee public health “which is compromised in the current situation”. In this sense, it guarantees that the installation of a safety cordon composed of a “reduced” number of members “is obviously insufficient for a control based on the wearing of the mask and the maintenance of the interpersonal distance d. ‘a number of people as indicated by the promoter “. Consequently, it considered that the ban on mergers was “proportionate” and “balanced” taking into account the current situation of health risk without questioning or assessing the discriminatory treatment with regard to the mergers convened.

Thus, whether or not there are demonstrations in Madrid no longer corresponds to the government, which nevertheless continues to assess the legal question concerning the March 8 mergers. Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz believes that feminists will be up to the task on March 8: “Let us be responsible and teach how we, men and women feminists, are able to claim our rights by doing different things.”

In this way, he agrees with his coalition partner, Vice-President Carmen Calvo, who also insisted that the decision of the government delegation in Madrid met epidemiological criteria: “If we had decided that across Spain someone might draw a conclusion We only decided in the country with the worst pandemic numbers. “

For its part, the PP, in the mouth of Jaime Olano, national secretary for Party Participation, asked the government to go further and to ban all demonstrations by law. A few hours later, however, Cuca Gamarra, spokesperson for the popular, pointed to an alternative: “The question not to be banned is that they are not called, that other formats are sought.” However, Galician President Alberto Núñez Feijoó contradicts his party’s position.

“I am convinced that these demands can be visible and cautious. By complying with all measures, women can say and express what they consider,” said the leader of the Xunta de Galicia. Now is not the time to demonstrate in the streets for citizens. The deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, also called for alternatives: “I believe in the right to demonstrate, but also in the right not to be infected”. According to estimates by the government delegation, up to 60,000 people could take to the streets of Madrid if the various demonstrations are allowed.