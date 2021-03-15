“The main advantage of a SAAS application is that it can be updated over time and the customer will continuously benefit from it.”

In collaboration with Motiva Consulting, we were able to analyze the essential requirements in companies before implementing SAAS solutions, what is the process of installing this type of software and what benefits can they bring to companies and their organizations. clients.

Human resource management has become a crucial area for detecting and retaining talent in any business. Companies need to consider people, with an emphasis on employees. Therefore, cloud applications and SAAS solutions are ideal for aligning business strategies with those of human resources.

From the hand of Alicia De Santos, COO of Motiva Consulting, we were able to analyze which requirements are essential in companies before implementing SAAS solutions, what is the process of installing this type of software and what benefits can they bring to businesses and your customers. For Alicia, it is essential to install it for you: “This is the key in the settlements that does it. Motiva Consulting makes the difference because we are a client-oriented, specialized team with a team of consultants, with a lot of experience and very complementary to each other. “

According to what he was able to tell us in this interview, before applying a SAAS solution “it is very important that we understand what a SAAS application is in order to define expectations. We must first implement the SAAS mentality in companies and customers. “Once the software is internalized,” it is important that the user feels comfortable with its use. These types of applications need to be configurable to suit different business models. ”He also stresses the importance of a key feature of the application: user friendliness.

It is not an easy task and it was emphasized by Motiva Consulting: “Although these are short projects, they need time to understand the client’s needs and for the client to understand how it works. The client must internalize and make the project and the project its own application. Training, etc. translates into time, and it is necessary to come up with realistic timetables “.

All this to achieve a final goal: to have an application that meets the needs and objectives of the client. “The advantage of a SAAS application is that it can be updated over time and the customer will benefit,” Alicia tells us in an interview with RRHHDigital.

Do not miss the full interview with Alicia De Santos, Director of Operations of Motiva Consulting, in which, moreover, she tells us about her HCM Cloud software in collaboration with Oracle and details, step by step, the human and technological process use. when carrying out an implementation of SAAS applications for enterprises and customers.

