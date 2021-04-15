The main challenges for HR during the pandemic

The lockdown tested the adaptability of employees and the flexibility of companies to allow a better work-life balance.

While telecommuting has been one of the biggest challenges human resources departments have faced during the pandemic, it is not the only one. Time flexibility, digitization or reconciliation were other challenges staff faced during Covid-19.

Due to the pandemic, the number of people working remotely has doubled in Spain. This is provided by representatives of the startup specializing in optimizing employee time management, Woffu. Among the advantages of this new practice, productivity stands out. A study by technology consultancy Capgemini indicates that 66% of Spanish companies increased their productivity during the third quarter of 2020. In addition, 76% of SMEs have already committed to maintaining this employment model.

Business adaptation

Companies that have not been able to adapt the work model so that their employees can do it online have opted for mixed models. Added to this is the need to establish flexible and efficient time control models to comply with the law.

Digitization has been another challenge that companies have had to face. The pandemic has accelerated its adoption. Indeed, 55% of SMEs have had to turn to professionals to help them in this regard, according to a study by Fiverr. To adapt to new working models, they implemented improvements such as digital signature, vacation registration with specialized software or digital signature.

The lockdown tested the adaptability of employees and the flexibility of companies to allow a better work-life balance. In this sense, many companies have had to meet the needs of the workforce. The challenge for them was to be able to have real control over the employees to get the work done.

Finally, companies have had to adapt to new ways of working while trying to keep the team together. In this case, team building actions, even if they were digital, have become essential to avoid the isolation of employees.

