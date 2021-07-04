The main competitive advantages of company geolocation

New technologies facilitate the interconnectivity of millions of people, as well as the quality, accuracy and speed of data transmission. Knowing the behavior of customers, in an increasingly Data Driven society, is possible through the collection and analysis of data. Good information enables efficient and better decisions to be made, as well as specific and personalized solutions.

Geolocation provides companies with added value, with more and better information in terms of knowledge of behavior and trends in different economic sectors. This fact facilitates, in addition to the geographical visualization (of facts, objects or interests), the making of effective strategic decisions. InAtlas, a company specializing in Location Analytics, has developed Geomarketing, an application that offers companies strategic solutions with the added value of including both customer data and all potential prospects (B2B and B2C), giving access to the overall market for economic agents and the typology of mobile households and consumers. Its solutions include, according to Silvia Banchini, CEO of InAtlas:

Plug & Play solutions for the geo-positioning of the enriched customer portfolio and immediate download of the best prospect mirrors Solutions for the Financial and Insurance Sector, for continuous monitoring of the distribution of activity between the network of agents and / or offices. Solutions for the real estate sector, with cadastral data, economic data and socio-demographic data, in addition to the calculation of the flow of people, thanks to automatic studies of areas of influence from any portal in Spain . Solutions for Retail, with data on market share, competition and footfall. Solutions for the Energy and Telecoms sector, with the geo-positioning of the infrastructural footprint and the intersection with all the companies and households covered and / or potential to attract, Solutions for the Public Administrations, for the follow-up of the demography of companies, high and low of companies, calculations of endowments and services within a 15-minute walk, analysis of the housing market for tourist use, among other studies.

According to the inAtlas article, geolocation at the service of companies, published by La Vanguardia on June 21, 2021, there are three main competitive advantages of inAtlas solutions: The first, having tools that are not empty software, but fed by large databases (business market and consumer market per household) which are continuously updated for their clients, in addition they can integrate the internal databases of the clients themselves with sectoral data. Second, since it is its own technology, it offers great flexibility to adapt and customize solutions to the business cases that the customer needs, betting on the delivery of products capable of scaling, of reconfiguring themselves. and adapt to the customer’s business life cycle. . And the third and final that the article points out is that the high investment that inAtlas has achieved in a design and usability that has allowed company profiles such as sales management or sales agents themselves to ” easy and intuitive access to a type of tool that has traditionally had to go through technicians specializing in GIS. This fact promotes and increases efficiency when analyzing business, projecting new markets and entering into direct commercial action.

The use of geomarketing brings huge benefits and guarantees business challenges and challenges. The use of predictive analytics techniques, as well as personalized analytical models, to find mirror prospects, optimal places to grow, cross-selling opportunities and leak prevention promotes value creation and provides untold benefits: increased operational efficiency; perform in-depth analysis for real-time decision making or identification of specific needs to create innovative and successful business models, among others.

In this sense, Silvia Banchini, Managing Director of inAtlas, underlines that her company is evolving towards an analytical specialization in key sectors, expresses specifically, and this is expressly stated in the aforementioned article, “our evolutionary process will go towards an analytical specialization in key areas of the Spanish economy, to provide increasingly effective tools to support growth strategies and business resilience processes “.

