the-man-who-invited-digital-platforms-to-the-hollywood-table

There will be no going back, says Charles Rivkin: Hollywood studios and digital platforms are the same. And that is why even the powerful MPA – formerly called MPAA -, the association that brings together the majors , the largest Hollywood studios, has opened its doors to you. Rivkin, their current CEO, invited Netflix to sit with them in January 2019. “And I am sure that next year we will be able to announce other incorporations,” he assures. That is, Apple TV and Amazon, names that he cannot confirm, but that he underlines with a smile.

The MPA could be defined as the bosses of Hollywood. Founded in 1922, until September 2019 was called the Motion Picture Association of America, that is, the lobby of pressure from the studios (both producers and distributors) of Hollywood. During 38 years (of 1966 to 2004) was chaired by Jack Valenti, a mythical name among veteran moviegoers. Although his mission was to rate the films by age – in exchange for there being no federal censorship – and in the 21st century to fight against digital piracy, Valenti became a Hollywood heavyweight. From 2011 to 2017 it was Senator Chris Dodd who chaired the MPAA. Another old-school executive, lots of laughs, plenty of irony and forceful hugs, friend of Ted Kennedy and powerhouse of the Democratic Party, who created the ACE (Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment), a coalition of companies focused on entertainment to fight against the digital piracy.

Rivkin, his successor, without losing charm, belongs to another school: the son of an American diplomat, he was president of The Jim Henson Company and later Assistant Secretary of State for Affairs Economic and Business (he is a friend and was John Kerry’s assistant) before becoming the United States ambassador to France for four years, all under the Obama Administration. Upon his arrival at the MPAA, and before the pandemic, in addition to insisting on the battle against piracy, he changed the name of the association – goodbye to America, in pursuit of a globalization message – and invited Netflix to a council in which there are today six large companies (in addition to the aforementioned platform are Warner Media, Disney, Viacom CBS / Paramount, NBCUniversal and Sony).

Any audiovisual company that makes products with the quality with which Netflix creates them – and the other members of the council – deserves to belong to the MPA

Last Tuesday, Rivkin, from 59 years, he woke up in the Palace hotel in Madrid. The day before he had been in Barcelona, ​​at CineEurope, the largest convention on the continent, and in which even Tom Cruise participated. After the interview, he received the Police Merit Cross with a white badge from the National Police, for his commitment against digital piracy, and had several political meetings. Coffee in hand, Rivkin apologizes for not being able to speak Spanish (“It is even more people in the US than in Spain already speak it”) and he does not shy away from any questions, but haggles them with elegance. For example, it is concerned about the possible strike that is flying over Hollywood, whose technicians have declared war after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP for its acronym in English). “I just want to point out that we are the sector with the most unionized workers in the United States, and that there are more than two million jobs, most of them carried out by working class, technicians … And that I consider the unions part of us, very close to our spirit. ”

With his commitment to digital, doesn’t Rivkin feel like he’s breaking with the past? “Well, I’m both the last in one chain and the first in the next. I ‘ve been very lucky. Every morning when I was ambassador to France, I would get up and walk past the portraits of my predecessors, like Thomas Jefferson … So I’ve gotten used to the weight of the past. But it is undeniable that, beyond pandemics, we inhabit a new world. That’s why I changed the name, because now MPA does reflect who we are: global companies that don’t only think about the US. ”

Regarding the inclusion of Netflix, it did not have doubts: “I’m a friend of Ted Sarandos for years. And I believe that any audiovisual company that makes products with the quality that Netflix creates them – and the other members of the council – deserves to belong to the MPA. Next year we will see if the membership increases ”. Although he does not want to delve into the name of the new ones, obviously the list is headed by Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Speech by Charles Rivkin during CinemaCon 2021 in Las Vegas. David Becker

The The pandemic has been a serious blow to the film industry, although Rivkin is optimistic: “An industry that raises at the box office 42. 000 millions of dollars a year suddenly stopped by confinement. So it is logical that it costs him to get back into the rhythm. I think people want to watch movies outside the home. In my country last summer the drive-ins were packed. And look at the box office of Venom: there will be massacre in the US, or the worldwide box office of No time to die. Personally, I’m dying to see Dune in a theater, and if possible in an IMAX, because the film is designed for that format. Or West Side Story or the new Batman … ”. In Spain, however, there is a problem with the return of the older public. “When they feel safe, they will come back. It’s already happened with television, video, DVD … Theaters will be waiting for you ”. And the same goes for China, which already has twice the number of screens as the US “They like our movies.” Although more their own. “And it’s logical, but they go to the movies and that will lead to ours.”

The pandemic has accelerated a process that was already booming

Rivkin cannot talk about the commercial decisions of his associates, so he does not comment on the launches simultaneous blockbusters in theaters and streaming. “I can say that the pandemic has accelerated a process that was already on the rise. People want to decide which device to watch movies on. We cannot think in terms of rooms or platforms. It’s like when you eat at home and dine at a restaurant, you mix it up. There is no better place to see a comedy, a science fiction or a horror title than in a theater ”. This juggling even leads him to not being able to say which is the last movie he has seen. “I have like six children, and I cannot prefer what one does over the rest.”

We cannot forget that digital piracy reduces world revenue by 38% ”

When it comes to piracy, he repeats the mantra of his previous counterparts: “It continues to do a lot of damage. Before it was that of selling DVDs on the streets; today they are companies that do great business on the hidden internet, and therefore their persecution is complicated. What can we do? Well, a few years ago we started with ACE, and it was a success, because we joined forces ”. For Hollywood, is piracy still its main problem? “We are in a world in full change, there are more challenges, but we cannot forget that digital piracy reduces a 20% world collection. And we are very satisfied with the collaboration we have received from successive Spanish governments. ”

The talk ends with a memory of Jim Henson. Rivkin, who created the business structure of The Jim Henson Company, has a big smile: “I can never forget him. Jim is the most polite and personable person I have ever met. He understood that entertainment could serve for education and change the world for the better. And that should move the rest of us, including governments. ”