the-man-who-made-frida-kahlo-the-most-sought-after:-“he-turned-their-tortuous-relationship-into-his-paintings”

The Argentine collector Eduardo Costantini has never had the painting before him Diego and I . The work that the Mexican Frida Kahlo painted in 1949 and for which this businessman has just paid 34, $ 8 million (about 30 million euros), a new record for Latin American art, he has only seen it in books, catalogs and a couple of months ago at the Sotheby’s auction house. “I was greatly surprised and began to fantasize about the idea of ​​the purchase. Luckily, the price did not rise ”, he tells days after the acquisition.

Kahlo’s painting is a self-portrait of the artist with tears in her eyes, which has the Mexican painter Diego Rivera —with whom she was married twice— drawn small on her brow, with a third eye. “I was always very attracted to it because it shows her intimate relationship with Diego. She was a woman on the surface, with a very dramatic life crossed by her accident, the impediment of being a mother and her great love for Diego Rivera. They had a very tortuous relationship and he turned it into his paintings. That anguish that he shows in Diego and I is supposed to be due to the affair of Rivera with María Félix ”, describes Costantini. It was the last bust self-portrait made by the Mexican painter before her death, in 1954.

The recently acquired painting unseated Rivera from the podium of the most sought-after Latin American artists. “In general, all Latin American art went up, but Frida even more so because she has little work and is very attractive. Collectors love it. She is the most visited artist on Google after Leonardo da Vinci ”, says Costantini. The businessman is also the owner of Baile en Tehuantepec , Rivera’s work that he bought in 2016 for 15, 7 million dollars and held the record for the most expensive work done by a Latin American.

Costantini’s passion for Kahlo dates back decades. In 1995, at an auction in New York, he was forced to choose between the aforementioned Rivera painting and Self-portrait with chango y loro , by the Mexican artist. He chose the latter – for which he disbursed 3.1 million dollars, about 2.6 million euros -, a decision that he assures that he would repeat again.

Eduardo Costantini, founder of the Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires, poses at the Real Academia de San Fernando before Diego’s ‘Baile en Tehuantepec’ Rivera. Kike Para (EL PAÍS)

Like other jewels in his collection, Diego and I will be exhibited temporarily at the Museum of Latin American Art of Buenos Aires (Malba), founded by Costantini in 2001. It will be the first time that the public has access to the painting since 1998, when it was last exhibited. Since then it had remained in a private collection in Texas (United States).

Costantini made his fortune with real estate businesses, such as the private neighborhood of Nordelta, on the banks of the Paraná delta . But at 30 years old I was not 2. 000 dollars that were asking for a portrait of Antonio Berni and opted for a painting by Leopoldo Presas. That was his first acquisition. “I bought spontaneously, emotionally. I didn’t have a budget and I didn’t know about art. I started to learn later: Ricardo Esteves taught me and we shared a love for art ”, he recalls. Today it is a rare avis in Argentina, where the collectors market is small and the values ​​of local art are at a great distance not only from those of Mexico, but also from those of Brazil and Colombia.

