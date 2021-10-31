the-manga-wins-the-battle-against-the-rain-and-the-bridge

A young assistant to the Hall of Manga from Barcelona with Son Goku’s ‘cosplay’. Albert Garcia (EL PAÍS)

2 live in the province of Barcelona. 341 Japanese. A figure that represents only 0.1% of the population. That is why the success of the Japanese is striking, as it is capable of drawing thousands of people here every time the Manga Fair is held. Last year we had to settle for the virtual because of the pandemic. That is why there was a desire to walk through the pavilions of the Fira de Montjuïc to enjoy the world of comics of Japanese origin and what surrounds it. So many that on Friday, the first opening day, the number of people who passed by “despite being a classy working day” was surprising, as one of the salespeople from one of the publishing houses said that had one of the longest queues. around the room this Saturday morning. In fact, tickets for the four days were sold out in 24 hours when they went on sale on 18 October, with peaks of 1. 500 per minute.

This Saturday, despite the heavy rain in the morning; to the All Saints bridge that has caused half a million cars to leave the city and the absence of the Japanese authors, forced to quarantine upon returning to Japan, the otakus lived an intense day among their own, buying the latest manga published —at an average of eight euros, less 5% discount—, with the possibility of taking it with them signed; buy the doll of your favorite character (enter 10 and more than 100 euros); taste Japanese food; learn to write Japanese; To play online; watch movies; attend duels between cartoonists and buy drinks and oriental sweets like the ones he makes 10 years brings to the Salon from Elche the store Friki Masters that uses as an emblem a Lady of Elche with mask.

Two attendees at the Manga Hall with the ‘cosplay’ of their favorite characters. Albert Garcia (EL PAÍS)

Few resist wearing any detail that identifies them as part of this Japanese ecosystem: ears, a cap, a brightly colored wig or the (mandatory) mask customized , while the rest of her clothing is normal. But there are many, more and more, the cosplay that reproduce your favorite anime characters: Son Goku, Arale, Sailor Moon, Todoroki, Huan Cheng, Wei wu Xian, Muithiro and some infiltrators, such as Scissorhands, Spiderman or the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland. Everyone walks in a rhythmic way and stops before the one who asks them for a photo, adopting the pose or gesture that identifies them. Naiara leans down and stretches the bow of her character Ganyú, half human and half goddess, to pose, while her boyfriend Yeray, stoic, takes the photograph with whom he claims it. “I didn’t think it was going to be that successful. I just came in and I can’t take a step ”, says this young woman from 17 years coming from Lliçà. Jiami and Genesis, looking like the only real Japanese, are actually “half Chinese”, according to themselves. They are 16 years old and already Friday. “We feel very good here because people have our tastes. It is a way of taking a break from classes. The worst thing is the rain. ”

Like them, most of the people who go from job to job filling the 50. 000 square meters of the pavilions, are teenagers, who have come alone or accompanied by their parents or grandparents . Like Javier, dressed in a cape that drags him and a mask from which gray hairs protrude that reveal that he has already passed the 50. “I have come with my grandson, so that he knows this world,” she says without letting go of his hand. Others like Odri and Jenifer, cosplays by Akame Ga Kill and Leoni, are co-workers of 30 and 31 years, respectively and they do not stop taking photos with everyone who asks. “Tuesday to work, but now we have a great time,” they explain.

The Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, taking a photo with an ‘otaku’ disguised with his ‘cosplay’, at the Manga Fair in Barcelona. Marta Pérez (EFE)

At 12 . is not known rain, many queue up at the four Japanese restaurants offering servings of teriyaki, onigiri and taiyaki , between two and three euros and the tables and floors are filled with people eating to gain strength to continue.

At that time the Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, walks through the Hall, hardly attracting attention: “ The feeling is very good na. There is a lot of desire to do things. The industry is very attentive to what people are asking for ”, he explains. He also likes to see families together: “It’s very good, because many see manga with fear, as something dark, but when they see it they realize that it is fantasy; it is a fiction from an alternate universe. It’s good that you enjoy it together. ” On whether he would like to dress up, he humorously assures: “You win, yes, but I don’t have the body. I would disguise myself as a muscular and very warrior samurai, but I don’t think I give. In the morning the Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, also visited the Hall, and in the afternoon, the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès.

The organizers will not offer visitor figures until Monday, when it closes 27 2nd edition. But according to what we have seen, the first days the data will be good. The only negative is that few have taken the opportunity to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in the nearby Pavilion 4. On Friday: 16 and until noon this Saturday: only three. “They are afraid of the reaction and that it will prevent them from coming back the next day. Let’s hope that between Sunday and Monday they will cheer up and do it, ”says a toilet with a platinum blonde hairpiece.