The Marketing and Communication Hub was born

The Collegi del Marqueting i la Comunicaci de Catalunya and Aticco have launched the HUB of Marketing and Communication of Catalonia, an ambitious project born with the aim of becoming an important engine of acceleration and a point of reference for this sector, to bring Catalonia back to a place in the advertising industry.

The HUB will be a unifying networking, activity, collaboration and coworking project, which aims to bring together the ecosystem of marketing, communication, advertising and public relations in one space. The HUB will be open to digital marketing agencies, advertising agencies, communication agencies, public relations agencies, media agencies, brands, media, startups, technology providers, production companies, design studios, business groups and professionals. sector, public administration and any actor active in this sector.

The HUB will be located in the building that Aticco has on Avenida Josep Tarradellas in Barcelona. A space of more than 5500 m2 with a capacity of more than 600 people. The building is already active and is prepared for activity with all kinds of facilities: fixed and modular workstations, private offices, meeting and training rooms, auditorium in amphitheater format for presentations and workshops, recording rooms, outdoor terrace 300 m, entertainment area, dining room, rest areas and gym.

The Marketing and Communication HUB of Catalonia will start operating in March. Offer significant discounts for 6 months to all professionals and companies who want to be part of this ecosystem. After this launch period, special discounts will be offered to Collegi members.

According to the dean of the Collegi, Rosa Rom “The birth of the Marketing HUB i la Comunicaci de Catalunya is a historic and necessary step for this sector to achieve collective objectives, show its capacity and become again a benchmark in terms of talent, creativity and digital commerce. “

According to Aticco CEO Gabriel Espn, “the creation of the Marketing and Communication Hub within the innovative Aticco ecosystem will energize the sector and improve connections and opportunities for the professionals who are part of it”.

Quino Fernndez, CEO of AticcoLab, believes that “this Hub represents a new opportunity to launch initiatives to support entrepreneurship and innovation in the marketing and communication sector”.

