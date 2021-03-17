The Marsden Group, Microsoft’s New Acquisition, Will Power Cloud

It sounds incredible, but Microsoft had since Bethesda without announcing any new acquisitions. This makes us think that they are preparing another large acquisition which could be announced in the months to come. The Marsden Group is a technology company focused on complex industrial environments and will seek to provide industrial solutions for the Microsoft cloud.

The Marsden Group, accelerating prototyping

It is interesting to see the possible uses of the technology of the Marsden group within Microsoft. By enabling rapid prototyping, Microsoft’s product design could be accelerated and perhaps more hermetic in all its phases.

On the other hand, this company has gained a reputation as a partner for industry leaders. They want to identify business needs, create technological solutions and build prototypes tailored to customer needs. Flexibility seems to be one of the keys to Marsden’s success.

“We know that in heavily asset-dependent industries such as manufacturing, automotive or logistics, companies face unique challenges in adopting new technologies. For example, securely connect industrial equipment to the cloud, overcome data silos, and support interoperability between modern and legacy systems. Through recent projects, I’ve seen firsthand what The Marsden Group and Microsoft can do, which is possible when we combine our cloud, edge, IoT, Digital Twin and AI capabilities with speed, agility and the technical creativity of the Marsden Group. Said Omar Abbosh, vice president of cross-industry solutions at Microsoft.

It is very interesting to see how Microsoft is embracing new areas and with this acquisition it is looking to transform industries. Being able to perform digital twin simulations and the application of IoT goes one step further. Demonstrate the impact Microsoft will have in the years to come.