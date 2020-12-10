The mayor of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat declares himself detained for alleged misappropriation of funds

Updated: Thursday, December 10, 2020 2:54 PM

Published on: 10.12.2020 14:53

The mayor of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat and president of the CPS, Núria Marín, declared this Thursday before the Economic and Fiscal Crimes Unit of the police, allegations of misappropriation of public funds and omission of the obligation to prosecute crimes. The mayor was summoned by the police and when she arrived at the police station she was informed of her status as a detainee.

According to journalist Carlos Quílez, Marín is involved in alleged irregularities committed by the city council in connection with subsidies to the city council for sports. The mayor agreed to testify with her lawyer Fermín Morales.

The police investigation indicates that the Socialist Party would have allowed double accounting at the Consell de l’Esport and that it would have signed the granting of suspicious subsidies. The irregularities were reported to the mayor by a deputy mayor, although investigations indicate that Marín did not take action.

Sources close to the mayor claim that Marín ordered an audit, which was not completed because the national police seized all the information. The judge examines whether the agency used part of the public aid it manages for private purposes and that it could justify them with forged documents.

In the investigation, 14 people are indicted, including two councilors of the consistory. Marín must also attend Parliament to give explanations at the request of the ERC. After testifying for three and a half hours, he was released with charges.