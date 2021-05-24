The meeting of the Government and social agents to extend the ERTE beyond the summer ends without an agreement

The meeting held on Monday between the government, employers and unions to extend the ERTE beyond the summer – until September 30 – ended without a deal.

As LaSexta has learned, social security contribution exemptions remain a stumbling block in reaching a consensus with social workers on the issues of regulation of temporary work, without either party giving in on this point.

That’s a week before the current extension expires on May 31. Labor ministry sources say their part of the deal is closed, while the department headed by José Luis Escrivá remains firm in its stance on exemptions.

In this regard, the disagreement relates to the proposal of the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration to reduce the amount of exemptions for workers who remain at ERTE and to increase them for those who resume the activity. Social workers, for their part, demand that they remain as they were until now.

Thus, for the moment, it is not clear that the new extension of the ERTE can go to the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, although the sources consulted by LaSexta stress that new communications are not excluded throughout the period. afternoon and night to achieve it.

In any case, if there is no agreement in the next few hours, in time for the Ordinary Council tomorrow, it is always possible that the executive will convene an extraordinary Council of Ministers before next Monday, in order to continue negotiations and speed up the deadline.

According to the latest data provided by Minister Escrivá himself, on May 17 there were still 580,000 people in ERTE, almost 19,000 less than on May 11, when there were 598,729. The figure has been declining since the peak of the third wave, when the files concerned nearly 980,000 workers and, compared to the maximum reached during the pandemic, in April 2020, the workforce of ERTE has been reduced by a little more. of three million people.