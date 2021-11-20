the-#metoo-movement-in-china-struggles-to-continue-despite-the-dangers-of-public-denunciation

The accusations were shocking. “You took me to your room and, as happened in Tianjin more than ten years ago, you wanted to have sex with me. I was very scared that afternoon, I did not expect things to happen like this … Why did you come back to look for me, took me to your house and forced me to have sex? ” The complaint was published, before disappearing in a withering way in a matter of minutes, on November 2 on the Weibo account – the Chinese Twitter – of the elite tennis player Peng Shuai. The man he accused of rape was Zhang Gaoli, now retired but who between 2013 and 2018 was Deputy Prime Minister and one of the most powerful men in China.

Peng’s is by far the largest case since denunciations of the incipient Chinese #MeToo movement began to emerge three years ago. And one of those that best illustrates the difficulties faced by Chinese women who decide to break taboos and report abuse and sexual violence.

Two weeks after their accusation, no one has seen again to Peng, and suspicions that she is being held by the Chinese authorities have risen. The president of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), Steve Simon, complains that he has tried to contact her in various ways but has not been able to do so. An alleged email written by the tennis player and released by the state television channel CGTN assures that she is “resting” and denies that the accusations that appeared on her Weibo account are true. The email has only served to create more concern about his whereabouts.

Calls for clarification of his situation have multiplied in the international community , from Gerard Piqué to Serena Williams, through the WTA and even the UN itself. “It would be important to have proof of where he is and to know if he is okay. We strongly request that an investigation be carried out with full transparency into their allegations of sexual assault, “said Liz Throssell, spokeswoman for the United Nations Human Rights Office, in Geneva this Friday.

But the Peng’s chances of winning and imposing himself on a man who was part of the most exclusive level of power in China, the Standing Committee of the Communist Party Politburo, are very limited. “She has presented allegations against a very powerful man,” acknowledges Yaqiu Wang of Human Rights Watch.

For now, the Chinese authorities continue to keep quiet in response to questions about her. Foreign Ministry spokespersons are silent on the case, which they claim to be unaware of and say it lacks diplomatic content. The gaslight has been extended to everything related to Peng within China: censorship has removed any reference to her or Zhang Gaoli. Pressure from outside, says Wang, can favor the athlete. “International attention will make, at least, the Chinese authorities feel more pressure, and be more cautious when they react and decide what they want to do with Peng,” he says.

Until now, the complaints filed had affected academics, businessmen or even the occasional celebrity. Among them, the Chinese-Canadian singer Kris Wu, arrested in August after a young woman denounced him for alleged rape. But accusations against political positions remain an absolute taboo, in a country where the Government has been increasingly tightening control over society and where the use of disappearances and forced confessions against dissidents is not uncommon.

And, in general, the many that the movement has been able to target in China have been very limited. In September, screenwriter Zhou Xiaoxuan had her complaint for touching her former boss, the famous state television host Zhu Jun, dismissed in court for lack of evidence after three years of legal proceedings.

Survivors hardly choose to go to court, given the low chances of success in a system in which they are required to prove their accusations with a high level of probability, very difficult if evidence such as a recording is not available. Something that, for example, Peng recognizes in his initial message in networks that he does not have.

Outside the courts, the situation is also complicated. “The Peng Shuai case highlights the treatment faced by women who survive sexual abuse in China, women whose complaints are systematically ignored and who are often attacked for speaking out,” said Dorien Lau, researcher for China from Amnesty International.

Five activists detained

Since in 2015 Five prominent activists in favor of women’s rights, dubbed “the five feminists”, were arrested. The censorship of publications or social media accounts of the most prominent feminists is frequent. In May, censors closed various student blogs on WeChat – the main Chinese social network, almost essential for daily life – that defended the rights of the LGTB community and women. In June, Weibo – the Chinese Twitter – suspended Zhou Xiaoxuan’s account for a year for “violations of the terms of use.” In August, another blog in defense of women’s labor rights, Pepper Tribe, announced its closure. The state media defines the movement as an idea imported from the West to “sow division” in China.

And arrests are not rare. On 19, journalist Sophia Huang, who was very prominent in her support for the #MeToo movement, was detained in Canton, southern China, a day before move abroad to continue their studies. Earlier this month, her family confirmed that the reporter, who had already been detained between October 2019 and January 2020 for her information on the protests in Hong Kong, is under formal arrest and accused of “inciting subversion against the powers of the State.”

But, despite the setbacks, the movement survives, trying to avoid censorship and pressure. “It is remarkable how women keep open the limited space that remains and how they open new spaces. It is commendable. In this process, more and more people have woken up and connected with others ”, wrote in Medium Lü Pin, founder of the magazine Feminist Voices and now living in the United States.

Yaqiu Wang, from HRW, is optimistic. She believes that despite everything, Peng’s example will encourage other women in China to speak out on sexual abuse: “Her example will help inspire others, of course. She is a very famous person, and her speaking up may encourage other people to do so as well. Without a doubt, his step forward will help the movement. ”