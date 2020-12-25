The Milky Way galaxy could be home to dead aliens wiped out by their own technology, study finds: Akash Ganga could house dead aliens, victims of their own science

Strong points:

New research has revealed that our Ganges skies may be home to dead aliens, and these aliens have been predicted to fall prey to their own technology. Calculate the existence of Washington

There has often been speculation about the presence of aliens in the infinite sky, but now new research has revealed that our Ganges sky may be home to dead aliens. At the same time, it is quite possible that these aliens fall prey to their own science and technology and be killed. This research came at a time when researchers were calculating the existence of intelligent organisms.

The researchers found that the aliens were born around 8 billion years after our Akash Ganga was formed. Since humans have so far failed to contact extraterrestrials, the researchers said in their study that the development of science and technology has undoubtedly resulted in the destruction of civilizations. This research indicates that the development of science and technology is leading us to destruction and decline.

Scientists first receive a radio signal from a planet outside the solar system

Human suicide is quite possible

Other research that has preceded it also indicates that human suicide is possible to a large extent under different circumstances. The researchers said that intelligent creatures can kill themselves, it is not surprising that there is no intelligent life at all or that there is a certain amount of it. Researchers have found that even though there are aliens somewhere in the universe, they are either so young we can’t see them or they are far away.

Recently, an international team of scientists first detected radio signals from a planet outside of our solar system. These signs come from the planetary system located 51 light years away. Scientists reported that the Netherlands-based radio telescope detected low-frequency array radio (LOFAR) signals from the Tau Bootes star system. A planet made of gas spins very close to it and is also known as “hot Jupiter”.

First radio signal search

The research paper published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics states that only radio signals emanating from the Tau Bootes planetary system were detected, possibly due to the planet’s special magnetic field. At the same time, Cornell University postdoctoral researcher Jake D. Turner said, “With the radio signal, we have brought the first sign of the planet outside the solar system for the first time.” He said, “These signs are from the Tau Bootes system which has two stars and planets. We have presented a case of signs coming from the planet.