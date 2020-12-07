The Minister of Health considers that if the evolution of the pandemic is favorable, the horizon has not yet been reached and calls for great caution in the face of movements and family reunification.

Posted: Monday December 7 2020 11:50

The Minister of Health assured that the evolution (of the incidence of the coronavirus) is favorable, but we are far from the horizon, very far from where we want to go: 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. That is why we call for extreme precautionary measures and solidarity. ”

Salvador Illa came with the Director General of Public Health, Pilar Aparicio, to present the Christmas health campaign. “The best gift is to take care of yourself” is the slogan of the advertisement that the ministry launched, which shows a family celebrating the holidays while respecting the sanitary precautions, and which you can see in the video to this effect.

Regarding the measures taken in the Christmas plan, he recalled: “I do not know if we are aware of what we agreed the other day. We have agreed not to leave our community. These are very drastic measures. . If things don’t go as planned, we will tighten up the measures. The measures are already very drastic, so as not to waste what we have achieved. “

“You are not playing with COVID-19,” said the minister bluntly, and related an anecdote to illustrate that there is a responsibility: “I visited Cantabria and the Basque Country last week. Revilla told me (Miguel Ángel Revilla, President of Cantabria) a case of a bus passenger without a mask and it was the citizens who arrested him ”.

“The recommendation is that the more we restrict contact, the better”

Regarding the maximum of 10 people, “the recommendation is that the more you restrict contacts, the better”. “We have to avoid the crowds. 2020 has been a very difficult year. We have a common task which is to avoid a rebound in cases. This Christmas will be different. Taking care of ourselves will be our best gift,” said Pilar Aparicio.

“We can’t put a policeman in every house, but it’s not necessary,” said Illa, who insisted that at the moment the family and social environment is where most epidemics occur: “This is where we relax our behavior the most. Also, this type of meeting is now held indoors due to the weather.”

Vaccination campaign

Regarding the vaccination plan, “we are sure that the population will have a very positive response. No one will have to be vaccinated. It is essential to communicate the information to the public. We are also working on a communication campaign.” In Health, they believe that the fact that the UK and US start to vaccinate will be beneficial because of the images they will leave, of people vaccinated, which they believe will encourage the Spaniards.

“The European regulatory framework for vaccines is very rigorous. This is what gives guarantees. We are going to tell the people the truth: that this vaccine will save lives, that it was released quickly, but that no point is missing. has been sacrificed. security ”, concluded.