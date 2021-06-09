The Ministry of Labor suffers a computer attack

Posted: Wed Jun 09 2021 11:36 AM

The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy was hit by a computer attack, according to LaSexta. The technical officials of the Ministry and the National Cryptology Center, dependent on the CNI, are working to determine the origin.

This is not the first time that the administration has been the victim of one of these cyberattacks and it is that last March the SEPE was seriously affected by another, which among other consequences left the website inaccessible.

