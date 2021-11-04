the-mirage-of-the-pandemic:-global-co₂-emissions-will-bounce-5%-and-return-to-precovid-levels

Belchatow coal plant, in Poland. Kacper Pempel (Reuters)

Following the announcements and commitments by international leaders at the Glasgow climate summit later this decade or mid-century, comes the stark reality of what is happening now: Emissions of carbon dioxide (CO₂), the main greenhouse gas, have skyrocketed this year and are expected to return to nearly pre-pandemic levels. The bitter aftertaste of the sense of lost opportunity with which the climate summit started on Sunday due to the absence of a truly green recovery after the worst of the covid is increased with the data presented this Thursday by the Global Carbon Project, the group’s project of leading scientists in the monitoring of global CO₂ emissions. According to their calculations, the carbon dioxide expelled by the energy sector will grow by 4.9% this 2021 compared to the previous year. There is only one similar precedent for such a large increase: the increase of more than 5% in 2010 after the great recession .

On 2020 , closures due to the pandemic around the world led to a 5.4% decrease in CO₂, with which the rebound expected for this year will lead to emissions similar to those of 2019 later this year. Return to the starting square. And the problem is that the immediate objectives to which most of the world’s governments have committed themselves do not lead to the necessary drop in emissions in the coming years, but to stagnation in the best of cases for 2030.

The main responsible for the global rebound of the Emissions this 2021 is the increase in the use of coal for the energy and industrial sector in China, according to the analysis presented coinciding with the COP 26, held in the Scottish city of Glasgow until 12 of November. Emissions from this fossil fuel — the world’s leading emitter of CO₂ — and natural gas have returned to pre-pandemic levels. This is not the case, at the moment, with oil, whose emissions are still below those of 2019 as the sectors of road transport and aviation.

The mathematician Pierre Friedlingstein, from the University of Exeter (United Kingdom) and coordinator The study summarizes the problem and the solution as follows: “The rapid spike in emissions as economies recover from the pandemic reinforces the need for immediate global action on climate change.” But, for the moment, the stimulus plans to get out of the covid crisis have not been the solution: less than 20% of spending up to the first half of this year can be considered green, that is, it will serve to reduce global emissions, according to a recent United Nations study.

Pep Canadell, executive director of the Global Carbon Project, usually explains what has happened with an automotive metaphor: “If you stop using a car stops emitting gases. But when you start it again, it ejects the same because you haven’t changed the engine ”. When the world economy got back on track, China has continued the same rising emissions trend, dragging down the rest of the planet: the study predicts that China’s carbon dioxide emissions will rise by 4% in 2021 (in 2020 the covid made only grow by 1.4%).

Four major economies – China, the United States, the European Union and India – will responsible for this 2021 of the 59% of all carbon dioxide expelled by the global energy and industrial sector. China will be the first by far, with 31% of emissions . It will be followed by the US, with the the EU and India, with 7% each.

In the case of the US and the EU, the study predicts That both economies continue with the trend of progressive reduction of emissions that they had already had before the covid. In 2021, the CO₂ of the United States will grow by 7.6%, but it will not recover the ground lost in the pandemic, already in 2020 dropped a 10, 6%. Therefore, when this year ends, US emissions will be 3.7% lower than in 2019, in line with the path you had taken since 2005.

The same goes for the European Union. When it closes 2021 emissions of the main greenhouse gas related to fossil fuels will have grown by 7.6%, something that does not serve to counteract the fall of 12, 9% in 2020 by the covid. If compared with the European emissions of 2021 with those of 2019 the fall will be 4.2%. The EU reached its emissions peak at 1990 and since then they have continued to decline.

The fourth great actor in this film, India, will see how in 2021 the carbon dioxide that your economy expels bounces a 12, 6% after the 7.3% drop in 2020. This means that, like China, it continues with its increasing trend: the variation between 2019 and 2021 will be 4.4%.

The evolution of India , whose economic development leads to this increase in emissions, is a matter of concern among experts in the fight against climate change. But the big headache now is China, which has only set itself as a commitment for this decade before the UN to reach its peak of emissions before 2030. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has also criticized during the summit the refusal of the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, to attend in person. “They have lost the ability to influence people around the world and those of us who are here,” Biden said of this absence and that of another of the leaders, Russian Vladimir Putin.

For the rest of the world economy, responsible for the 41% of remaining carbon dioxide emissions, the Global Carbon Project study predicts for 2021 an increase of 2.9%, compared to a 7% drop in 2020. So the balance between 2019 and 2021 will be a drop of 4.2%.

For fuels, coal is still the main responsible for emissions of carbon dioxide, followed by natural gas and oil. The peak of coal use was reached at 2014 and for several years it was thought that a sustained reduction path had begun. But the rise in its use in China since 2016 contradicts that perception.

Despite this bad news, the experts who have carried out this analysis assure that the covid has been able to accelerate the transition to renewables in the world. In fact, the past decade has witnessed a global decarbonization process with the reduction of emissions in the US, the EU and a slowdown in growth in China, thanks largely to the deployment of renewables. But now it is a problem of speed, since the increase in renewable energies is not going fast enough to be able to compensate for the growing demand for energy, which ends up being covered with fossil fuels for the most part.

