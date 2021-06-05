The mission ends, not the controversy – ScoopCube

The Basics In a few months, 35 million Linky meters will be deployed; which has been surrounded by controversy since 2015. However, this connected meter will revolutionize power grids.

By the end, the Linky meter’s deployment, which must be completed by the end of 2021 by early 2022, won’t have been a long calm flow. The installation of 35 million smart electricity meters has been marked by much controversy and controversy over the past six years about their health effects and the respect for collecting personal consumption data.

Consumer services

The most recent controversy surrounding the cost of meters, valued at around € 130 per unit: will it be paid for by consumers, or will it be absorbed by the savings that Linky aims to achieve? The government and Enedis were quick to respond to this delicate question. “Consumers will not pay any additional costs through Linky,” said Minister for Ecological Change Emmanuelle Wargon. For his part, Enedis, who always had the greatest communication difficulties in order to curb the distrust of some of the French, explained the mechanism that had been set up.

“Enedis has a regulated public service that is remunerated by the TURPE (tariff for the use of electricity networks). The use of smart meters is part of this electricity transmission tariff. There are no additional costs associated with Linky. Consumers no longer pay 15 euros per year for Linky, ”explains Enedis, recalling the advantages of the meter. 8 million French households monitor their consumption through special applications, including 1.8 million customers directly on their Enedis account; 2 million remote operations are performed remotely every month; and trips by Enedis teams for technical interventions have decreased by more than 70%. “These interventions are now carried out faster, remotely and at lower cost for the customer,” explains Enedis.

Indeed, behind the controversy is the interest of the communicating meter for consumers and for electricians.

The services promised to the individual still require fine-tuning and certainly an explanation: The hourly variable prices, the personalization of time windows or the adjustment of the hours at reduced prices are still inadequate and access to consumption information is not sufficient. not efficient enough …

On the electrician side, however, grid control has undoubtedly improved with Linky. This was the importance of the project in France, as well as all other similar projects in Europe – 23 out of 27 countries have smart meters – driven by two European directives in 2006 and 2009. Sweden has led the way since 2009, followed by Italy where 99% of the population have owned a smart meter … for ten years.

But in addition to network maintenance, smart meters help control and save energy and thus contribute to ecological change and the fight against global warming. Many projects have emerged to use less electricity, and smart meters are the key element of smart grids.

Smart grids

In our region, the Smart Occitania project was a demonstrator for intelligent power grids to improve power supply in rural areas. Several collective self-consumption projects are ongoing in the municipalities of Premian (34), Alès (30), Perpignan (66) or Appy (09). These innovations that the Linky counter enables need to be developed.